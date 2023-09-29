GridLiance to collaborate on transmission solutions to address congestion in WAPA's Desert Southwest region

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GridLiance, LLC, a transmission-only electric utility and subsidiary of NextEra Energy Transmission, LLC, signed a joint memorandum of understanding with Western Area Power Administration (WAPA), a federal entity that markets and delivers hydroelectric power and related services across 15 states, to explore tailored solutions for addressing electrical congestion in southern Nevada.

In 2022, GridLiance responded to WAPA's request for statements of interest in addressing congestion at WAPA's Mead substation. After receiving favorable feedback from WAPA, GridLiance submitted a project proposal – the Boulder City Area Congestion Relief Project – to the Transmission Infrastructure Program (TIP), and TIP approved the project proposal. The Boulder Area Congestion Relief Project includes various transmission solutions to reduce congestion on WAPA's transmission system, including potentially developing a new substation and transmission lines. These transmission facilities would allow additional interconnection and potentially unlock over 4,000 megawatts of transmission capacity to support delivery of new renewables in the Desert Southwest.

TIP is a federal infrastructure financing program that manages WAPA's statutory $3.25 billion borrowing authority and makes strategic loans to qualifying projects. TIP also provides development assistance services to project developers. By receiving TIP approval of its project proposal, GridLiance can use TIP's development assistance for processes, such as environmental and engineering analysis, permitting support or review of technical and other requirements.

"The suite of solutions proposed by GridLiance is designed to unlock transmission capacity and ensure continued electric reliability in WAPA's Desert Southwest region," said Natalie Smith, GridLiance president. "At GridLiance, we have unparalleled experience creating customized solutions for public power. We are honored to receive TIP approval, and we look forward to growing our support with future projects."

"GridLiance provided creative solutions in response to our request for statements of interest," said Tracey A. LeBeau, WAPA Administrator and CEO. "We look forward to collaborating with GridLiance to jointly develop plans that benefit our customers by increasing interconnection capacity, providing additional delivery options for new renewables and ensuring continued electric reliability."

WAPA, which is part of the Department of Energy, annually markets and transmits more than 28,000 gigawatt-hours of clean, renewable power from 57 federal hydroelectric powerplants owned and operated by the Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and International Boundary and Water Commission in 15 western and central states.

GridLiance

GridLiance, a wholly owned subsidiary of NextEra Energy Transmission, is an electric transmission utility company. GridLiance collaborates with rural electric cooperatives, municipal utilities, joint action agencies and others to plan for the future of the electric grid, invests in necessary electric infrastructure and implements strategies to improve system reliability and resiliency, reducing overall costs to customers. The company operates more than 700 miles of transmission lines and related facilities in Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Nevada and Oklahoma. For more information visit www.gridliance.com.

SOURCE GridLiance, LLC