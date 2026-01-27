Gridline Raises $18.5 Million Series A to Power Private Market Investing for the Wealth Channel

Funding supports continued platform expansion and AI-powered diligence innovation as private markets become core to advisory portfolios

ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gridline, a turnkey alternatives management platform designed to help advisory firms build and manage private market investments, today announced it has raised $18.5 million in Series A funding led by FINTOP.

The funding will accelerate Gridline's mission to replace fragmented systems and manual workflows with a single, integrated platform purpose-built to support private market investing with the scale, reliability, and operational rigor required in the wealth channel.

Private market investments have evolved from niche allocations to a core component of client portfolios. Yet many advisory firms continue to manage these investments across disconnected tools, spreadsheets, and service providers, creating operational risk, limited scale, and slowed adoption. In a 2025 CFA Institute Global Survey of investment professionals, transparency in valuation reporting and performance measurement ranked among the top concerns about private markets. With private market assets projected to reach $32 trillion by 2030, the need for scalable, purpose-built infrastructure is accelerating.

"There's no shortage of tools in this space, but most solve only a narrow slice of the problem," said Logan Henderson, co-founder and chief executive officer of Gridline. "We built Gridline as an end-to-end platform advisors can rely on to run private market programs with confidence and consistency. By owning the underlying data infrastructure, we keep information standardized, up-to-date, and actionable, so firms have accurate insights in one place, exactly when they need them. That foundation delivers the intelligence, control, and reliability advisors have been missing in private markets."

Gridline provides advisory firms with a centralized platform that supports the full private markets operating lifecycle, replacing spreadsheets, PDFs, and disconnected portals with a single system for investment diligence, onboarding, execution, oversight, and reporting. This foundation helps firms reduce manual effort, mitigate operational risk, and scale private market offerings with institutional discipline.

"It's surprising no one had fixed how painful it was to manage investor relationships and fund operations, especially with efficiency being so important to clients," said Larry Cummings, partner at GENCapital Advisory Partners. "Gridline filled the gap everyone else danced around. Now I can focus on strategy and portfolio design, not chasing documents or cleaning up reporting."

Based on customer feedback, advisory firms using Gridline report up to a 90% reduction in time spent on manual reconciliation, along with an estimated 10–30 hours saved per investment on diligence-related work and monitoring.

"Across wealth management and private banking, firms are constantly challenged to deliver best-in-class private market solutions at scale. Yet there had not been a platform purpose-built to facilitate these workflows with the control and consistency required until Gridline," said Rick Kushel Managing Partner at FINTOP. "Gridline is solving a foundational problem for the 22 trillion dollar industry and we're excited to support their next phase of growth."

The new funding will support continued innovation across the Gridline platform, beginning with AltComply, the company's AI-powered diligence capability. AltComply automates document ingestion, standardizes analysis, and surfaces key risks to help firms evaluate private investments more efficiently and consistently. The company will also expand its team across engineering, go-to-market, operations, and fund administration.

Gridline is a turnkey, end-to-end platform purpose-built for private market investing in the wealth channel. The company works with registered investment advisers (RIAs), multi-family offices, and private banks to help them manage and scale private market investment programs with institutional rigor. By rebuilding private markets infrastructure from the ground up on a ledger-native foundation, Gridline replaces fragmented tools and manual workflows with a single, integrated platform spanning diligence, execution, administration, and reporting. The result is greater consistency, transparency, and control, making it easier for advisory firms to scale alternatives as a core part of their business. For more information, visit gridline.co .

FINTOP = Financial Technology Operating Partners. FINTOP backs the builders' rewiring finance. With offices in Nashville & New York, the venture firm has $700 MM+ in committed capital across five funds and a team with decades of industry experience as entrepreneurs, operators, & investors. More via fintopcapital.com

