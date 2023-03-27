Gridly Simplifies Whole Home Electrification for Massachusetts Residents

Eliminating Hours of Research, Free Platform Delivers a Custom Action Plan for Homeowners to Get Off Fossil Fuels

BOSTON, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Massachusetts homeowners now have a clear path to transitioning off fossil fuels, lowering their monthly energy bills, and minimizing their carbon footprint: Gridly (gogridly.com), which launches today.

Gridly is a free, first-of-its-kind online/mobile resource that empowers homeowners to accelerate their smart transition to a net zero home (home decarbonization), by reducing the research and planning process from dozens of hours to a few minutes and a few swipes or clicks.

Gridly empowers Massachusetts homeowners to transition to Whole Home Electrification.

Almost 80% of Massachusetts homes have traditionally relied on fossil fuels—such as oil, gas, or propane—for heating, and many homeowners recently experienced double-digit price increases. Whole home electrification is proving to be an optimal path to reduced spending and environmental stewardship for homeowners.

But a holistic evaluation of how to convert to heat pumps, clean electricity, and renewable energy sources such as solar power can be arduous, according to Gridly founder Robert Rosenfield, who was previously CEO/President, JN Phillips Auto Glass. After spending more than 100 hours researching options and sorting through conflicting information for his own home, he developed Gridly to provide a better experience for other consumers.

That experience starts at gogridly.com where a homeowner simply enters their address securely—and in moments, receives a free action plan that's unique to their home, a custom energy profile, and connectivity to experienced contractors. The plan, which also focuses on insulation improvements and usage tracking, includes projected costs, eligible rebates, time-to-payback information and financing guidance. Users can manage their own plan, or connect with a Gridly 'electrification advisor' for help.

"We're giving consumers the options they need to identify a total solution that works for them. Gridly puts it all together in a single plan and guides the homeowner in a coordinated way," Rosenfield said.

About Gridly

Gridly is a free online/mobile platform that takes the mystery and confusion out of transitioning a single-family home off of fossil fuels and into an efficient, clean electricity, net zero powerhouse. In just minutes, Massachusetts homeowners can enter their address and get their Gridly action plan, information and support on state and federal rebates and financing options, and a vetted network of experienced contractors. Get started at gogridly.com.

Contact: Dawn Ringel

[email protected] or 617-285-0652

SOURCE Gridly