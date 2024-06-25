GridMatrix Deploys AI Software at Port Newark and the Elizabeth-Port Authority Marine Terminal

In partnership with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, GridMatrix will deploy its cloud-based software platform to help optimize operations at Port Newark and the Elizabeth-Port Authority Marine Terminal. The Port of New York and New Jersey's operations professionals are using GridMatrix's software to generate real-time alerts related to security, traffic flow, vessel activity, emissions, and several other key performance indicators on the facility's efficiency and safety. Additionally, GridMatrix's software will be used to generate data over time on these same metrics. GridMatrix's software platform uses artificial intelligence and feeds from existing cameras already deployed at Port Newark to generate these insights.

"The backbone of our success at the Port of New York and New Jersey has been our laser focus on safe, efficient, and nimble operations across our roads, rails and channels," said Bethann Rooney, port director at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. "Our work with GridMatrix will take those priorities to the next level, helping us detect and respond to issues quickly, gain operational insights from new data streams, and ultimately keep the goods powering our economy flowing."

"We're thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to deploy our software at the Newark-Elizabeth port complex and serve the facility's operating professionals. This is the busiest container port on America's East Coast and key piece of critical infrastructure in the global supply chain," said Nick D'Andre, GridMatrix's CEO & co-founder.

GridMatrix has been working with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey since 2022, when the agency first piloted the company's technology on the George Washington Bridge as the part of the Transit Tech Lab's 2022 Sustainability Challenge . After this initial deployment, the agency elected to scale up the deployment to include the Lincoln and Holland tunnels.

"Our deployments with the Port Authority have resulted in a cutting-edge technology that is built for globally scaled critical infrastructure," added D'Andre. "We're ready to take another step in working with the Port Authority at one of the most critical facilities it operates."

GridMatrix (www.gridmatrix.com) is an American software company headquartered in San Francisco and was founded by Apple engineering and operations professionals. GridMatrix makes AI-powered software that optimizes critical infrastructure in complex urban settings such as roadway networks, ports, airports, universities, stadiums, and more. Their solution works by combining the edge data from existing roadway sensors to provide live data on congestion, signal performance, emissions, and safety. Their software also provides data specific to a deployment's location. It requires no additional hardware to enable. GridMatrix's software is universally compatible with both existing sensors such as cameras, radar, and loops, as well as emerging sensing technologies such as LiDAR. The Intelligent Transportation Society of America has recognized GridMatrix's software as a leading new solution for sustainable and resilient infrastructure. Their solution is deployed in more than 15 locations across the United States, including New York City.

