GridPlus Sets a New Standard for Blockchain Security with the Release of the Enterprise-Grade Lattice1 Wireless Hardware Wallet

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GridPlus, a manufacturer of secure hardware for cryptocurrency and blockchain applications, today launched retail sales for the Lattice1, a wireless hardware wallet that sets the new standard for security, utility, and ease of use.

The GridPlus Lattice1 Wireless Hardware Wallet

Combining a hardware security module and a Linux mini-computer, the Lattice1 is an all-purpose blockchain security hub that lets users accomplish complicated tasks with ease, free from the prying eyes of hackers. The Lattice1 introduces features that advance the state of the art for hardware wallets: physical anti-tamper protections, card-based backups, and permissioned signing which will make automatic cryptocurrency payments possible.

With the Lattice1, security and versatility go hand in hand. Its 5" TFT touchscreen clearly displays transactions for users' approval via an intuitive interface. The secure and general computing environments are segregated at the hardware level so the user's private keys are isolated and safe, even when the paired phone or computer might not be.

As Dr. Karl Kreder, GridPlus Chief Security Officer and lead designer of the Lattice1, notes, "Blockchain technology is advancing at an increasing rate, but the security tools available simply have not kept pace. The difficulties associated with storage and use have prevented widespread adoption. The Lattice1 was designed for daily active use of cryptocurrencies and digital assets instead of just storing them until sold."

In a world where we no longer need to rely on traditional banks, the Lattice1 is your personal financial center. Blockchains eliminate the need for costly intermediaries, but this requires individual custodianship which is a huge challenge for the average person. The Lattice1 gives less technical users access to powerful blockchain tools with the peace of mind that their assets are safe.

The Lattice1's always-on wireless connectivity allows users to pair and sign with multiple devices via secure channels. This means there's no need to reach for a USB cable every time you want to sign a transaction. Pairing simplifies key management by allowing you to use the same wallets across multiple devices.

The complicated task of securely backing up accounts with a seed phrase is also made simple using PIN-protected GridPlus SafeCards which employ the same physically unclonable chips found on credit and debit cards. SafeCards let users create backups, create additional offline storage, and easily switch between accounts on the fly. SafeCards allow anyone that can use a debit card to safely and securely use cryptocurrency.

Users can manage multiple accounts and easily interact with decentralized finance (DeFi) applications as they earn interest on their holdings, open cryptocurrency collateralized loans, and trade assets.

Preventing physical attacks on the device was a key design consideration. The Lattice1 was designed to withstand tampering and reverse engineering attempts from sophisticated attackers with direct access to a user's hardware. This is achieved through a feature not found on other hardware wallets: a laser direct structured (LDS) mesh which encases all secure components.

The LDS mesh is a three-dimensional maze of electrical traces with a unique waveform travelling through it constantly. This circuit is monitored for continuity from the moment of provisioning to end of service. If the circuit is ever broken, the Lattice1 securely destroys all sensitive information – essentially a tripwire set off by intrusion attempts. The user could then recover their funds using GridPlus SafeCard backups.

The Lattice1 meets stringent security industry standards including FIPS, PCI, and EAL 6+ and is the only hardware wallet designed to safeguard against edge case risks such as attackers remotely accessing a user's secrets via RF emissions.

The Lattice1 is designed, engineered, and manufactured in Texas and is available for purchase in North America, Europe, and Singapore.

About GridPlus, Inc.

Founded in 2017, GridPlus manufactures blockchain hardware infrastructure with uncompromising security. Its team of hardware, software, and cryptocurrency experts is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Visit gridplus.io for more information.



SOURCE GridPlus

Related Links

http://www.gridplus.io

