GridPoint Celebrates Earth Day 2024 by Showcasing CO2 Emission Reductions and Energy Savings Achieved by Partners

RESTON, Va., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in observance of Earth Day, GridPoint, a leading cleantech company that decarbonizes commercial buildings and accelerates a more sustainable energy future, proudly announces the substantial strides made by its partners in reducing carbon dioxide emissions and conserving energy throughout 2023.

GridPoint’s Impact Report

In 2023, GridPoint's innovative technologies and tailored strategies enabled its partners, comprising of nearly 19,000 individual buildings subscribed to its services, to collectively reduce an impressive 1.1 million metric tons of estimated CO2 emissions, illustrating the tangible impact that proactive energy management can have on the planet's health and well-being.

Moreover, GridPoint's comprehensive approach to energy optimization has yielded significant energy savings for its partners across various sectors, including restaurant, retail, and energy. Leveraging cutting-edge monitoring, control, and automation solutions, these businesses achieved a reduction in energy consumption totaling 1.4 billion kWh of electricity and 13 million CCF of natural gas last year, leading to an estimated combined cost reduction of $200 million. Over the lifetime of its partnerships, GridPoint's initiatives have resulted in the avoidance of 6.5 million metric tons of CO2 emissions, underscoring its dedication to environmental stewardship.

"At GridPoint, we believe that every action, no matter how small, contributes to a sustainable future for our planet," said Mark Danzenbaker, CEO of GridPoint. "We take immense pride in our partners' achievements in reducing their carbon footprint and conserving energy. As we forge ahead in establishing a network of buildings powered by GridPoint technology, driving grid modernization and catalyzing the transition to a sustainable energy future, the significance of Earth Day resonates, reminding us of our shared responsibility to safeguard the environment for generations to come."

With a steadfast commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, GridPoint has empowered businesses across various industries to implement energy-efficient practices, thereby significantly mitigating their carbon footprint and contributing to the global fight against climate change.

GridPoint remains dedicated to advancing the transition to a cleaner, more sustainable energy landscape. By continuing to innovate and collaborate with partners, GridPoint aims to drive even greater environmental impact and foster a brighter, greener future for all.

For more information about GridPoint's energy management solutions and sustainability initiatives, please visit www.gridpoint.com.

GridPoint's impact report available here.

About GridPoint

GridPoint is a leading cleantech company that decarbonizes commercial buildings and accelerates the transition to a sustainable energy future. GridPoint's smart building technology platform connects energy grids with distributed energy resources, providing the ability to synchronize energy demand and supply behind-the-meter to optimize energy consumption and help achieve sustainability goals for businesses and utilities. GridPoint Intelligence ™ is deployed in more than 20,000 commercial buildings across multiple industries in North America. Leveraging data analytics, patented algorithms, and intelligent automation to deliver unprecedented visibility into complex building operations, GridPoint optimizes energy costs, lowers carbon emissions and strengthens resiliency – building by building. Networked together, buildings with GridPoint Intelligence™ can aggregate the reliable and instantaneous capacity that energy grids increasingly require. The GridPoint Intelligent Energy Network™ of buildings is driving grid modernization and accelerating the transition to a sustainable energy future. For more information, visit https://www.gridpoint.com/.

