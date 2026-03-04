GridPoint Nears $1.5 Billion in Customer Energy Savings as Electricity Prices Hit Record Highs

Rising Utility Bills Push Enterprises Toward Immediate Cost-Reduction Strategies

RESTON, Va., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GridPoint , a recognized leader in energy management, with an energy intelligence platform deployed across 20,000+ commercial buildings nationwide, is nearing $1.5 billion in customer energy savings, delivering measurable relief as electricity prices hit decade highs.

As utility companies contend with fuel volatility, aging infrastructure, and record demand driven by electrification and AI-powered data centers, commercial power prices have been steadily accelerating the need for intelligent energy management. For restaurant groups, retailers and other service businesses that make up GridPoint's customer base, the message is increasingly clear: controlling energy spend is no longer a sustainability initiative; it's a core operational imperative. GridPoint partners with operators to help them regain control through real-time visibility, automated optimization, and portfolio-wide standardization—creating lasting impact across their businesses today while preparing them for what comes next.

"Energy can't be an afterthought anymore," said Derek Booth, CEO of GridPoint. "With electricity costs rising every year and margin pressure intensifying across every sector we serve, the question isn't whether to get smarter about energy—it's how fast you can do it. The savings we've achieved for our customers prove we can deliver. Just as important, we're helping operators build the foundation they'll need to navigate future volatility. Our job now is to scale faster, working alongside our customers as a strategic partner to bring that relief to every operator who needs it."

Commercial electricity prices are climbing. U.S. electricity prices rose sharply in 2025 — over 6% year-over-year and outpacing inflation — and are projected to keep climbing through 2026 as demand strains supply, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Rate actions are accelerating as utilities fund major grid investments. In 2025, electric utilities requested $18.23 billion in aggregate rate increases, reflecting large capital plans tied to transmission and distribution upgrades, reliability, and accommodating large loads.

For a 500-location restaurant or retail group, even a 5% energy cost increase can mean a seven-figure hit with no offsetting revenue.

Waste remains a major cost-reduction opportunity. Federal data also indicate that up to 30% of energy used in commercial buildings is wasted due to inefficiencies that remain invisible without real-time energy insights. GridPoint's EMS solution helps customers systematically reduce energy usage, directly strengthening the bottom line.

But the impact extends well beyond energy savings. A modern energy management system also drives measurable operational gains—improving HVAC performance and occupant comfort, supporting safety and food quality through real-time equipment monitoring, simplifying regulatory compliance and audit readiness, reducing truck rolls and maintenance costs through remote diagnostics, and giving operators centralized visibility across every location. What begins as energy optimization evolves into a strategic platform that supports more resilient, efficient operations at scale.

About GridPoint

GridPoint is a recognized leader in energy management technology that decarbonizes commercial buildings and drives grid modernization. GridPoint's technology platform is deployed in 20,000+ commercial buildings across multiple industries, optimizing energy and sustainability goals for commercial enterprises and electric utilities at the same time. GridPoint's platform leverages data analytics, machine learning, and intelligent automation to deliver unprecedented visibility into complex building operations, reducing energy costs, maximizing decarbonization, and increasing resiliency–building by building. Networked together, buildings with GridPoint Intelligence™ aggregate the reliable and instantaneous capacity that power grids increasingly require. GridPoint's intelligent energy network of buildings is driving grid modernization and accelerating the transition to a sustainable energy future.

