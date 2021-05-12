Gridspace Partners with Google Cloud to Deliver its Voice Observability and Automation Platform to Contact Centers

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Gridspace announced a new partnership with Google Cloud to deliver Gridspace Sift via the Google Cloud Marketplace. The partnership helps financial services and healthcare companies accelerate their contact center transformations by simplifying cloud deployments and procurement processes. With Gridspace Sift on Google Cloud, contact centers can observe 100% of their real-time communications, uncover population-level customer issues, drive back-office efficiencies with automated quality scoring, as well as compliance and brand reputation checks. Additionally, organizations can elevate agent performance with live guidance and transactional assistance, and deploy natural-sounding, virtual agents, enabling integrated and intelligent capacity management.

Gridspace Sift on Google Cloud is a no-code solution that is capable of handling more than 50,000 concurrent voice calls out-of-the-box for large contact centers. Customers of Gridspace Sift on Google Cloud can take advantage of Google Cloud's leading networking, security and artificial intelligence (AI) / machine learning (ML) infrastructure and Gridspace's purpose-built contact center application workflows, pre-trained models and comprehensive deployment expertise.

Gridspace Sift was built from the ground up with Kubernetes for robustness, security and performance. Gridspace Sift on Google Cloud makes extensive use of Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), enabling organizations to seamlessly scale up call analysis and automation at multiple contact center sites. In addition, the partnership makes it easier than ever for business analysts and data scientists to pull streaming contact center data from Gridspace Sift into Google Cloud's BigQuery, train multi-modal models with Google Cloud's AI/ML platform and pinpoint new opportunities for automation, which drive cost savings and revenue generation.

"Call centers are increasingly the first line of contact between organizations and consumers, and it's critical to provide fast, helpful experiences," said Amy Bray, Global Head, Google Cloud Marketplace. "Bringing Gridspace to Google Cloud Marketplace will enable customers to quickly deploy its capabilities in observability and automation, and ultimately to build a better experience for consumers."

"Our launch on Google Cloud is an important step in our growth plan," said Evan Macmillan, CEO and co-founder of Gridspace. "We are thrilled to partner with Google Cloud to give more contact centers a quick, product-based AI upgrade that historically would take 12-18 months to implement. This partnership lets Google Cloud and Gridspace customers adopt cutting-edge automation without the traditional AI implementation friction." Customers are already using the Gridspace solution on Google Cloud.

In recent months, leading contact centers have used Gridspace Sift to navigate and resolve new and complex customer issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. New unsupervised learning capabilities in Gridspace Sift allow operators to see trends on a "mission control" event board to monitor live events, analyze root causes and quickly address service gaps and operational anomalies. Customers can signed up to try and buy Gridspace Sift on Google Cloud at: https://cloud.google.com/marketplace

About Gridspace

Gridspace was formed in 2012 as a collaboration between SRI Speech Lab, the lab behind Siri and Nuance. The company's bank-grade product scans and automates calls for customers in regulated industries. Square, Bloomberg and USAA, among others, use Gridspace for their voice workloads. The company is already one of the largest Kubernetes cluster operators for streaming speech and has analyzed billions of call minutes with our cloud agnostic speech technology. For more: www.gridspace.com

