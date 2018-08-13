Gridsum Appointed OTT Monitoring Standards Group Leader at the Mobile Marketing Association China

BEIJING, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gridsum Holding Inc. ("Gridsum" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GSUM), a leading provider of cloud-based big-data analytics and artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions in China, today announced that it has been appointed as the OTT Monitoring Standards Group Leader at the Mobile Marketing Association China ("MMA China"). Gridsum's role is to recruit group members and draft the first OTT advertising monitoring standards in China.

The OTT (over-the-top) advertising industry is growing rapidly. Compared with other advertising delivery platforms, OTT advertisements allow marketers to reach consumers directly with interactive and highly targeted content, making it a rapidly growing and increasingly popular medium.

To date, advertisers have doubted the KPIs and influence of OTT advertising due to opaque data and inadequate monitoring, which has severely impacted the development of this new form of marketing. Gridsum, along with MMA China, intends to encourage the implementation of standards and regulatory reform in order to help promote the smooth development of the industry.

Mr. Guosheng Qi, Chief Executive Officer of Gridsum, commented, "It is our honor to be appointed as the group leader of MMA China's efforts to develop OTT advertising monitoring standards. We are happy to announce that the first draft has already been completed. We believe that having such standards will enhance the user experience, ensure data integrity and validity, and promote a robust OTT advertising ecosystem in China."

About Gridsum

Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) is a leading provider of cloud-based big-data analytics and AI solutions for multinational and domestic enterprises and government agencies in China. Gridsum's core technology, the Gridsum Big Data Platform, is built on a distributed computing framework and performs real-time multi-dimensional correlation analysis of both structured and unstructured data. This enables Gridsum's customers to identify complex relationships within their data and gain new insights that help them make better business decisions. The Company is named "Gridsum" to symbolize the combination of distributed computing (Grid) and analytics (sum). As a digital intelligence pioneer, the Company's mission is to help enterprises and government organizations in China use data in new and powerful ways to make better informed decisions and be more productive.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement as well as Gridsum's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: unexpected difficulties in Gridsum's pursuit of its goals and strategies; the unexpected developments, including slow growth, in the digital intelligence market; unexpected difficulties and potential delays in filing annual or other reports with the SEC; PRC governmental policies relating to media, software, big data, the internet, internet content providers and online advertising; and general economic and business conditions in the regions where Gridsum provides solutions and services. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Gridsum undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

