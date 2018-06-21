Gridsum Awarded as Beijing Enterprise Technology Center

The Commission is a municipal government department that is responsible for promoting the digitalization and development of Beijing's software and information service industries.

To facilitate the nation's "Made in China 2025" initiatives, Beijing Enterprise Technology Centers will become the innovation benchmark in key developing areas throughout the city by promoting innovative and world-leading technology developments and industrial upgrades.

The award selection was based on a strict evaluation, by the Commission, which assessed an enterprise's comprehensive strengths, technological innovation systems, operational processes, the fundamental conditions of a technology center, and any activities or achievements completed by the center.

Mr. Guosheng Qi, Chief Executive Officer of Gridsum, commented, "I am deeply honored that Gridsum has been recognized as a Technology Center which, once again, demonstrates our leading R&D capabilities and achievements in the cloud computing, enterprise AI and big data industry. Gridsum always drives forward according to the principle of combining global best-of-breed 'scientific and technological innovation' with 'intellectual property protection', and will continue to focus on new R&D innovations and technological transformations."

About Gridsum

Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) is a leading provider of cloud-based big-data analytics and AI solutions for multinational and domestic enterprises and government agencies in China. Gridsum's core technology, the Gridsum Big Data Platform, is built on a distributed computing framework and performs real-time multi-dimensional correlation analysis of both structured and unstructured data. This enables Gridsum's customers to identify complex relationships within their data and gain new insights that help them make better business decisions. The Company is named "Gridsum" to symbolize the combination of distributed computing (Grid) and analytics (sum). As a digital intelligence pioneer, the Company's mission is to help enterprises and government organizations in China use data in new and powerful ways to make better informed decisions and be more productive.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement as well as Gridsum's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: unexpected difficulties in Gridsum's pursuit of its goals and strategies; the unexpected developments, including slow growth, in the digital intelligence market; unexpected difficulties and potential delays in filing annual or other reports with the SEC; PRC governmental policies relating to media, software, big data, the internet, internet content providers and online advertising; and general economic and business conditions in the regions where Gridsum provides solutions and services. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Gridsum undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

