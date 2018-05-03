Gridsum Enriched Marketing Automation Suite with New "Grow Model" Application

Leveraging Gridsum's deep experience in developing big data and AI-empowered solutions, the Company recently launched the "Grow Model" to further expand the depth and breadth of the Company's marketing automation suite. The application can analyze the full spectrum of a customer's lifecycle, from attraction to the brand, purchase behavior (both first purchase and repeat purchases), to actions for winning back lost customers. The new application is already being used by many well-known brands including Pantene, Olay, Pampers, Mead Johnson and Babikins, and has also received industry wide recognition such as the China Interactive Marketing Academy Award for Excellence and the 2018 IAI International Advertising Awards for Excellence Award.

Mr. Guosheng Qi, Chief Executive Officer of Gridsum, commented, "It is always rewarding when we receive positive feedback from our customers after using our new applications. This premiumization era, demands that brands understand their users' behavior in a more timely and sophisticated manner than ever before as consumers have extensive access to information and are becoming more rational in selecting a product. The "Grow Model" application comprehensively analyzes factors that affect users' decisions at different stages of the purchase process and integrates cross-category behavior data to explore potential consumption needs and achieve precision marketing. It also allows marketers to more effectively make data-driven decisions in their marketing strategy, as the model has multiple data sources including from search, e-commerce, public opinion, operator, online video, router, and research data. Our consistent focus on developing best-of-breed solutions strives to uncover a detailed consumer profile and associated behaviors by analyzing the customer purchase lifecycle, which will in-turn lead to more business opportunities for our marketing automation solutions clients."

About Gridsum

Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) is a leading provider of cloud-based big-data analytics and AI solutions for multinational and domestic enterprises and government agencies in China. Gridsum's core technology, the Gridsum Big Data Platform, is built on a distributed computing framework and performs real-time multi-dimensional correlation analysis of both structured and unstructured data. This enables Gridsum's customers to identify complex relationships within their data and gain new insights that help them make better business decisions. The Company is named "Gridsum" to symbolize the combination of distributed computing (Grid) and analytics (sum). As a digital intelligence pioneer, the Company's mission is to help enterprises and government organizations in China use data in new and powerful ways to make better informed decisions and be more productive.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement as well as Gridsum's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. Gridsum may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Gridsum's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: unexpected difficulties in Gridsum's pursuit of its goals and strategies; the unexpected developments, including slow growth, in the digital intelligence market; reduced demand for, and market acceptance of, Gridsum's solutions; difficulties keeping and strengthening relationships with customers; potentially costly research and development activities; competitions in the digital intelligence market; PRC governmental policies relating to media, software, big data, the internet, internet content providers and online advertising; and general economic and business conditions in the regions where Gridsum provides solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Gridsum's reports filed with, or furnished to, the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Gridsum undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please visit http://www.gridsum.com/.

Investor Relations

Gridsum

ir@gridsum.com

Christensen

In China

Mr. Christian Arnell

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

Email: carnell@christensenir.com

In U.S.

Mr. Tip Fleming

Phone: +1 917 412 3333

Email: tfleming@christensenir.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gridsum-enriched-marketing-automation-suite-with-new-grow-model-application-300641993.html

SOURCE Gridsum Holding Inc.

Related Links

http://www.gridsum.com

