A Securities Class Action Complaint was filed on behalf of those who purchased securities of Gridsum. According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Gridsum lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (2) consequently, Gridsum's financial statements were inaccurate and misleading, and did not fairly present, in all material respects, the financial condition and results of operations of the Company; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Gridsum's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to discuss this action, have any questions concerning this notice, or your rights or interests, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gridsum-gsum-investors-johnson-fistel-notifies-investors-of-a-class-action-against-gridsum-holding-inc-encourages-harmed-investors-to-contact-the-firm-300651775.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

Related Links

http://www.johnsonfistel.com

