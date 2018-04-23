Gridsum Holding Investigated For Securities Law Violations By Block & Leviton LLP; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

Gridsum Holdings today announced that the company's independent registered public accountant, PricewaterhouseCoopers, "notified the Company's Board of Directors and Audit Committee that PwC's audit report for the Company's financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2016 should no longer be relied upon." The Company further announced that its accountants identified "certain issues" pertaining to "revenue recognition, cash flow cost and expense items, and their underlying documentation."

On this news, Gridsum shares fell by more than 25%, wiping out tens of millions of dollars of market capitalization.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Gridsum securities and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Jacob Walker at (617) 398-5600, by email at jake@blockesq.com, or by visiting www.blockesq.com/gridsum.

Confidentiality to whistleblowers or others with information relevant to this investigation is assured.

