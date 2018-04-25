Gridsum Integrates Marketing Dissector with Tencent Social Ads Platform

Tencent's leading social media platform has over 800 million users and incorporates numerous advertising options. By connecting with Tencent's Social Ads platform, Gridsum's Marketing Dissector clients will now be able to leverage Gridsum's marketing automation SaaS suite to further automate their marketing strategy, further monitor and analyze the effectiveness of ad placements across multi-platforms, obtain valid data references for the selection of media channels and further optimize their marketing budget allocation.

Mr. Guosheng Qi, Chief Executive Officer of Gridsum, commented, "We are one of very few companies in China that have successfully linked our marketing automation solutions across the Tencent, Google, and Baidu social platforms. The nature of the advertising industry is evolving rapidly, requiring clients to not only have a much deeper understanding of the intelligence data behind their placements, but also to simultaneously analyze and optimize performance in real-time. The powerful database architecture of our Marketing Dissector can support multi-dimensional, custom data queries of both structured and unstructured data, providing clients with a solution that meets the needs of today's advertisers. We continue to focus on using our platform's unique distributed data architecture and real-time, multi-dimensional correlation analysis technology to help clients understand the complex relationships between data to gather new business insights and make better decisions. Our enterprise-AI layer then allows for the automation of optimized marketing solutions to drive clients' business KPIs."

About Gridsum

Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) is a leading provider of cloud-based big-data analytics and AI solutions for multinational and domestic enterprises and government agencies in China. Gridsum's core technology, the Gridsum Big Data Platform, is built on a distributed computing framework and performs real-time multi-dimensional correlation analysis of both structured and unstructured data. This enables Gridsum's customers to identify complex relationships within their data and gain new insights that help them make better business decisions. The Company is named "Gridsum" to symbolize the combination of distributed computing (Grid) and analytics (sum). As a digital intelligence pioneer, the Company's mission is to help enterprises and government organizations in China use data in new and powerful ways to make better informed decisions and be more productive.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement as well as Gridsum's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. Gridsum may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Gridsum's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: unexpected difficulties in Gridsum's pursuit of its goals and strategies; the unexpected developments, including slow growth, in the digital intelligence market; reduced demand for, and market acceptance of, Gridsum's solutions; difficulties keeping and strengthening relationships with customers; potentially costly research and development activities; competitions in the digital intelligence market; PRC governmental policies relating to media, software, big data, the internet, internet content providers and online advertising; and general economic and business conditions in the regions where Gridsum provides solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Gridsum's reports filed with, or furnished to, the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Gridsum undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

