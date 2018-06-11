Gridsum Publishes White Paper on Internet Safety in China for Teens and other Minors

Gridsum leveraged its deep experience in big data analysis, natural language processing, and applying AI within China's legal ecosystem to analyze 15,645 juvenile cases involving the internet from 2014 to 2017 on China Judgements Online, a Chinese government court case database.

Key findings from the white paper include:

Internet-related crimes involving minors accounted for 10.2% of all crimes involving minors during the period and continue to increase every year.

Second and third tier cities in China's western regions have the highest incidence of internet-related crimes involving minors.

Minors accounted for 55.7% of defendants and 25.86% of victims for internet-related minor crimes.

Minor offenders were generally given lenient punishments while crimes involving minor victims were punished more severely, reflecting the strong judicial protections in place for minors.

Frequent access to internet cafes and internet addiction are two major causes for internet-related crimes involving minors.

Mr. Guosheng Qi, Chief Executive Officer of Gridsum, commented, "We are proud to have jointly published this white paper on teens' and other minors' Internet-safety in China with Renmin University of China. Leveraging our big data analysis capability and experience in applying AI within China's legal ecosystem, this white paper will provide valuable insights into teens' and other minors' crimes involving the internet which will help strengthen policy and legal protections for this important group. We will continue to work closely with respected and leading institutions across the Chinese legal ecosystem to promote a healthy internet environment for minors."

Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) is a leading provider of cloud-based big-data analytics and AI solutions for multinational and domestic enterprises and government agencies in China. Gridsum's core technology, the Gridsum Big Data Platform, is built on a distributed computing framework and performs real-time multi-dimensional correlation analysis of both structured and unstructured data. This enables Gridsum's customers to identify complex relationships within their data and gain new insights that help them make better business decisions. The Company is named "Gridsum" to symbolize the combination of distributed computing (Grid) and analytics (sum). As a digital intelligence pioneer, the Company's mission is to help enterprises and government organizations in China use data in new and powerful ways to make better informed decisions and be more productive.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement as well as Gridsum's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: unexpected difficulties in Gridsum's pursuit of its goals and strategies; the unexpected developments, including slow growth, in the digital intelligence market; unexpected difficulties and potential delays in filing annual or other reports with the SEC; PRC governmental policies relating to media, software, big data, the internet, internet content providers and online advertising; and general economic and business conditions in the regions where Gridsum provides solutions and services. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Gridsum undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

