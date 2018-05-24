Gridsum Recognized with Three IAI International Advertising Awards

Launched in 1999, the IAI is a well-known Chinese advertising award that has been in operation for over 17 years. The IAI is hosted by the Advertising School of the Communication University of China, the China Advertising Association of Commerce, and is jointly organized by the IAI International Advertising Institute, and strategically supported by the CCTV Advertising Management Center. This year, the IAI assessed a broad range of categories and companies, including 1,607 brands, and 2,056 ads from 437 companies.

Mr. Guosheng Qi, Chief Executive Officer of Gridsum, commented, "I am thrilled that Gridsum was recognized for its excellence in technology and digital marketing. This follows our recognition earlier this year with several other advertising awards, including the Digital China Annual Awards and Golden Mouse Awards. I believe this recognition demonstrates to our current and potential clients the effectiveness of our marketing automation suite and the value-add that our digital marketing capabilities can generate for them. We will continue to develop new and innovative intelligent marketing solutions to help our clients to optimize their marketing efficiency and drive their business KPIs."

About Gridsum

Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) is a leading provider of cloud-based big-data analytics and AI solutions for multinational and domestic enterprises and government agencies in China. Gridsum's core technology, the Gridsum Big Data Platform, is built on a distributed computing framework and performs real-time multi-dimensional correlation analysis of both structured and unstructured data. This enables Gridsum's customers to identify complex relationships within their data and gain new insights that help them make better business decisions. The Company is named "Gridsum" to symbolize the combination of distributed computing (Grid) and analytics (sum). As a digital intelligence pioneer, the Company's mission is to help enterprises and government organizations in China use data in new and powerful ways to make better informed decisions and be more productive.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement as well as Gridsum's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: unexpected difficulties in Gridsum's pursuit of its goals and strategies; the unexpected developments, including slow growth, in the digital intelligence market; unexpected difficulties and potential delays in filing annual or other reports with the SEC; PRC governmental policies relating to media, software, big data, the internet, internet content providers and online advertising; and general economic and business conditions in the regions where Gridsum provides solutions and services. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Gridsum undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please visit http://www.gridsum.com/.

