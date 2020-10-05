Gridsum Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Listing Requirement for Minimum Bid Price

BEIJING, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gridsum Holding Inc. ("Gridsum" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GSUM), a leading provider of cloud-based big-data analytics and artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions in China, today announced that on October 1, 2020, it received a letter (the "Nasdaq Letter") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq"), indicating that for the ten consecutive business days from September 15, 2020 through September 30, 2020, the closing bid price for the Company's American depositary shares (the "ADSs"), each representing one Class B ordinary share of the Company, has been at $1.00 per ADS or greater as required for continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Select Market.

As previously reported, on April 17, 2020, the Company received a deficiency notice from Nasdaq's Listing Qualifications Department, indicating that the Company had not been in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per ADS for continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Select Market. The Nasdaq Letter confirmed that the Company has regained compliance with such requirement, and the matter is now closed.

About Gridsum

Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) is a leading provider of cloud-based big-data analytics and AI solutions for multinational and domestic enterprises and government agencies in China. Gridsum's core technology, the Gridsum Big Data Platform and the Gridsum Prophet: Enterprise AI Engine, is built on a distributed computing framework and performs real-time multi-dimensional correlation analysis of both structured and unstructured data. This enables Gridsum's customers to identify complex relationships within their data and gain new insights that help them make better business decisions. The Company is named "Gridsum" to symbolize the combination of distributed computing (Grid) and analytics (sum). As a digital intelligence pioneer, the Company's mission is to help enterprises and government organizations in China use data in new and powerful ways to make better-informed decisions and be more productive.

Safe Harbor Statement

