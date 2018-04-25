Gridsum Shareholder Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Gridsum Holding Inc. - GSUM

To join the Gridsum class action, and/or if you have information relating to this matter, please visit our GRIDSUM SHAREHOLDER PAGE or contact Daniel Sadeh toll free at (877) 779-1414 or dsadeh@bernlieb.com.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Gridsum lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (2) consequently, Gridsum's financial statements were inaccurate and misleading, and did not fairly present, in all material respects, the financial condition and results of operations of the Company; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Gridsum's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On April 23, 2018, Gridsum issued a press release stating that its auditor's "audit report for the Company's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2016 should no longer be relied upon" by investors. During its audit of the Company's financial results for the year ended December 31, 2017, the Company's auditor identified issues relating "to certain revenue recognition, cash flow, cost and expense items, and their underlying documentation which PwC had previously raised with the Company." Gridsum stated that "[t]he Company's Audit Committee is fully investigating these issues" and "the Company's 20-F filing will be delayed until such audit is completed."

On this news, Gridsum's stock fell $1.17, or 16.04%, to close at $6.12 on April 23, 2018, damaging investors.

