Gridsum Signs Lianjia as New Client

Lianjia recently launched Ke.com, a mobile application for property listings that includes virtual reality property tours. Lianjia will leverage Gridsum's Marketing Automation suite to increase the platform's visibility by optimizing advertisement placements on Baidu's news feed, and to enhance the conversion rate of its listing platform.

Mr. Guosheng Qi, Chief Executive Officer of Gridsum, commented, "With the rapid growth in mobile marketing, more companies have begun to focus on news feed advertising and consider it to be one of the key focal areas of content marketing. Combining our AI-driven Marketing Automation suite features which include our intelligent, multi-platform bid-optimization solution and our extensive expertise in news feed marketing, we are able to help Lianjia increase the number of application downloads and the conversion rate. Currently, Gridsum's news feed advertising optimization solution has covered a wide range of popular media, including Baidu's news feed, Jinri Toutiao, Tencent's Wide Click-through, WeChat Moments, and Tik Tok. We are dedicated to helping more companies like Lianjia improve news feed marketing strategies and make data-driven decisions to maximize their returns."

About Gridsum

Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) is a leading provider of cloud-based big-data analytics and AI solutions for multinational and domestic enterprises and government agencies in China. Gridsum's core technology, the Gridsum Big Data Platform, is built on a distributed computing framework and performs real-time multi-dimensional correlation analysis of both structured and unstructured data. This enables Gridsum's customers to identify complex relationships within their data and gain new insights that help them make better business decisions. The Company is named "Gridsum" to symbolize the combination of distributed computing (Grid) and analytics (sum). As a digital intelligence pioneer, the Company's mission is to help enterprises and government organizations in China use data in new and powerful ways to make better informed decisions and be more productive.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement as well as Gridsum's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: unexpected difficulties in Gridsum's pursuit of its goals and strategies; the unexpected developments, including slow growth, in the digital intelligence market; unexpected difficulties and potential delays in filing annual or other reports with the SEC; PRC governmental policies relating to media, software, big data, the internet, internet content providers and online advertising; and general economic and business conditions in the regions where Gridsum provides solutions and services. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Gridsum undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

