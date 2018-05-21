Gridsum Signs SFbest.com as New Client

SFbest is an online e-commerce platform for selling high quality fresh food in China. SFbest will leverage Gridsum's cutting edge Marketing Automation Suite to further drive uptake of its mobile application. Gridsum's Marketing Automation suite leverages cloud-based big-data analytics and AI capabilities to analyze SFbest consumer behavior across multiple marketing channels, including social media, search, newsfeeds, and app stores, to create highly-targeted marketing content that focuses on individuals rather than broader demographics and optimizes digital marketing spending.

Mr. Guosheng Qi, Chief Executive Officer of Gridsum, commented, "I'm pleased to welcome SFbest.com to our growing portfolio of clients. By integrating and analyzing media and user data across a broad range of digital marketing environments, our Marketing Automation suite will help SFbest.com to automate a greater share of their digital marketing spending and further promote the uptake of its mobile application. The number of mobile application downloads for e-commerce platforms such as SFbest is critical to their success and we are proud to have been selected to help them with this. I believe our Marketing Automation Suite will be a key facilitator in helping SFbest increase mobile application uptake rates and marketing and sales efficiency."

About SFbest.com

Sfbest.com, a subsidiary of SF Holding Company Limited (SZ:002352), is an online e-commerce platform for selling high quality fresh food in China. It directly imports food from more than 60 countries and regions and provides household delivery services.

About Gridsum

Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) is a leading provider of cloud-based big-data analytics and AI solutions for multinational and domestic enterprises and government agencies in China. Gridsum's core technology, the Gridsum Big Data Platform, is built on a distributed computing framework and performs real-time multi-dimensional correlation analysis of both structured and unstructured data. This enables Gridsum's customers to identify complex relationships within their data and gain new insights that help them make better business decisions. The Company is named "Gridsum" to symbolize the combination of distributed computing (Grid) and analytics (sum). As a digital intelligence pioneer, the Company's mission is to help enterprises and government organizations in China use data in new and powerful ways to make better informed decisions and be more productive.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement as well as Gridsum's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: unexpected difficulties in Gridsum's pursuit of its goals and strategies; the unexpected developments, including slow growth, in the digital intelligence market; unexpected difficulties and potential delays in filing annual or other reports with the SEC; PRC governmental policies relating to media, software, big data, the internet, internet content providers and online advertising; and general economic and business conditions in the regions where Gridsum provides solutions and services. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Gridsum undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

