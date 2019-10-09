Gridsum Special Committee Engages Financial Advisor

BEIJING, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gridsum Holding Inc. ("Gridsum" or "Company") (NASDAQ: GSUM), a leading provider of cloud-based big-data analytics and artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions in China, today announced that the special committee (the "Special Committee") of the Company's board of directors (the "Board") has retained Houlihan Lokey (China) Limited as its financial advisor in connection with its review and evaluation of the preliminary non-binding proposal received by the Board on July 15, 2019 (the "Proposal") from Guosheng Qi, Guofa Yu, their respective affiliated entities, and Beta Dynamic Limited, an affiliate of Hammer Capital Private Investments Limited.

No decisions have been made by the Special Committee with respect to the Company's response to the Proposal or any other alternative transaction. The Special Committee has not set a definitive timetable for the completion of its evaluation of the Proposal or any other alternative transaction, and does not currently intend to announce developments unless and in the event a definitive agreement has been reached. There can be no assurance that any definitive offer will be made, that any agreement will be executed or that the transactions contemplated by the Proposal or any other alternative transaction will be approved or consummated.

About Gridsum

Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) is a leading provider of cloud-based big-data analytics and AI solutions for multinational and domestic enterprises and government agencies in China. Gridsum's core technology, the Gridsum Big Data Platform and the Gridsum Prophet: Enterprise AI Engine, is built on a distributed computing framework and performs real-time multi-dimensional correlation analysis of both structured and unstructured data. This enables Gridsum's customers to identify complex relationships within their data and gain new insights that help them make better business decisions. The Company is named "Gridsum" to symbolize the combination of distributed computing (Grid) and analytics (sum). As a digital intelligence pioneer, the Company's mission is to help enterprises and government organizations in China use data in new and powerful ways to make better informed decisions and be more productive.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to" and similar statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and assumptions about Gridsum and the preliminary non-binding proposal. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by Gridsum is included in Gridsum's annual report on Form 20-F and other reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Gridsum undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

