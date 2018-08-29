Gridsum Wins First Place at the 2018 China AI and Law Challenge

BEIJING, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gridsum Holding Inc. ("Gridsum" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GSUM), a leading provider of cloud-based big-data analytics and artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions in China, announced today that it has won first place in the 2018 Chinese AI and Law Challenge ("CAIL2018").

CAIL2018 was both initiated and led by the Information Centre of the Supreme People's Court and the Central Youth Development Department of the Communist Youth League of China, and co-organized by various organizations, including the China Justice Big Data Institute, Chinese Information Processing Society of China, CETC Youth League committee, Tsinghua University, Peking University, and Institute of Software, Chinese Academy of Sciences.

CAIL2018 facilitates academic exchange and promotes the use of natural language processing and AI in the legal sector. There were more than 600 teams from both China and overseas participating in CAIL2018. Participants included engineers from top academic institutions including Tsinghua University and Peking University and internationally renowned companies such as Google and Microsoft. At CAIL2018, judges assessed contestants on their analysis of criminal case datasets and their application of AI across three categories including crime prediction, legislative recommendation, and judgement outcomes prediction.

Mr. Guosheng Qi, Chief Executive Officer of Gridsum, commented, "We are proud that our team, competing under the name 'Nevermore', ranked top among their peers in the crime prediction and legislative recommendation categories, resulting in winning first place at the event. This further proves Gridsum's competitive advantages in the legal AI sector. We will continue to leverage our AI and natural language processing capabilities to support and develop China's smart court initiatives."

About Gridsum

Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) is a leading provider of cloud-based big-data analytics and AI solutions for multinational and domestic enterprises and government agencies in China. Gridsum's core technology, the Gridsum Big Data Platform, is built on a distributed computing framework and performs real-time multi-dimensional correlation analysis of both structured and unstructured data. This enables Gridsum's customers to identify complex relationships within their data and gain new insights that help them make better business decisions. The Company is named "Gridsum" to symbolize the combination of distributed computing (Grid) and analytics (sum). As a digital intelligence pioneer, the Company's mission is to help enterprises and government organizations in China use data in new and powerful ways to make better informed decisions and be more productive.

Safe Harbor Statement

his announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement as well as Gridsum's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: unexpected difficulties in Gridsum's pursuit of its goals and strategies; and general economic and business conditions in the regions where Gridsum provides solutions and services. the unexpected developments, including slow growth, in the digital intelligence market; unexpected difficulties and potential delays in filing annual or other reports with the SEC; PRC governmental policies relating to media, software, big data, the internet, internet content providers and online advertising; and general economic and business conditions in the regions where Gridsum provides solutions and services. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Gridsum undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

