Gridtential Produces Breakthrough AGM Battery With East Penn Manufacturing

Silicon Joule reference batteries are designed for lab and field testing, allowing battery manufacturers and OEMs to experience the benefits of Gridtential's patented AGM technology. Silicon Joule batteries enable manufacturers to move directly from prototype to mass production, with 90% of the required equipment already in use in their factories.

While conventional lead-battery designs allowed for 6V and 12V monoblock configurations, until now 24V and higher voltage configurations were not commercially practical. OEMs had to combine lower-voltage batteries to achieve higher voltages, increasing their costs and introducing points of failure.

Gridtential cracked the problem with Silicon Joule, a revolutionary battery technology that substitutes treated silicon wafers for conventional lead grids and combines them using a patented "stack-and-seal" architecture that provides uniform current distribution and efficient thermal management, minimizing failure modes like sulfation, corrosion and grid growth.

The result is an advanced AGM lead battery that delivers up to 5X the power density, 2X the discharge rate at a 75% lower levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) than conventional lead batteries, offering high-performance at significantly lower weight, creating an attractive alternative to lithium-ion.

Unlike lithium-ion, Silicon Joule batteries are thermally stable and 99% recyclable in facilities around the world. And thanks to their flexible stacked architecture, they can accommodate a wide range of voltage configurations, including 12V, 24V, 36V and even 48V in a monoblock form factor.

Silicon Joule's performance, long life and flexibility make it well-suited to a wide range of energy-storage applications, from personal mobility to home energy storage to hybrid automotive:

24V deep-cycle (available now): electric sweepers, scooters, wheelchairs, riding lawn mowers, e-bikes

12V power (available Q2 2021): power-sports SLI, automotive start-stop and EV auxiliary

48V deep-cycle (available 2H 2021): golf carts, e-tuktuks, renewable energy storage, telecom, data center backup, micro-grid

48V power (available 2H 2021): mild-hybrid, EV auxiliary, ADAS, start-stop, infotainment and regenerative braking.

"Global electrification is the future. But to get there, the world needs a better battery—one that's ready for production and leverages today's manufacturing infrastructure. With our new reference batteries, made with a world-class partner, manufacturers and OEMs can see for themselves that Silicon Joule is the answer they've been looking for," said Gridtential CEO John Barton.

To inquire about the Silicon Joule Evaluation Program, contact Gridtential here .

About Gridtential

Gridtential is the creator of Silicon Joule™, breakthrough advanced AGM battery technology that provides a lower-cost, safer, greener alternative to lithium-ion. Inspired by solar technology, Silicon Joule dramatically improves power density, discharge rate and cycle life while reducing weight by 30%, delivering superior performance for deep-cycle and power applications including personal electric vehicles, renewable energy storage systems and hybrid automotive.

Gridtential Energy provides Silicon Joule™ reference batteries, development kits, bipolar materials and non-exclusive licenses, enabling manufacturing partners to easily adapt their factories to provide high-performing, higher voltage 24V, 36V & 48V batteries to their customers for the hybrid-automotive, Low-Speed EV (LSEV), energy storage system (ESS) & telecom backup markets, all without gigascale capital investments.

Silicon Joule is in use today by 12 battery partners and several OEMs. Based in Santa Clara, CA, Gridtential's investors include The Roda Group and 1955 Capital.

Media Contact

Chris Ulbrich

Firebrand Communications

[email protected]

415 848 9175

SOURCE Gridtential Energy, Inc.

