Gridtential Wins Major Battery Innovation Award at Global Industry Gathering

The annual award was presented on April 30, 2018 in Tuscon, Arizona, with entries evaluated on sustainability, safety, cost, performance, uniqueness and value. The award was established to honor industry thought leader, Sally Breidegam Miksiewicz, former CEO of East Penn Manufacturing Co and is a global competition recognizing pioneers in the lead battery industry. It aims to highlight key players and technologies spearheading remarkable breakthroughs in the industry. The award considers all components of lead storage, including technologies of equipment, packaging, chemistry and beyond.

"Silicon Joule technology represents an industry-shifting breakthrough that will only increase in significance as we work towards efficient, high-performance storage technologies for all. I would like to thank Battery Council International for presenting Gridtential this honor," said Ray Kubis, Chairman of Gridtential.

Gridtential licenses its technology to global battery partners – representing 50 times the manufacturing capacity of Tesla's gigafactory – which can easily adapt their existing factories to meet growing demand for a cleaner energy future. Gridtential's novel battery architecture integrates silicon wafers – similar to solar cells – into an advanced lead architecture providing premium performance advantages. Given its structural and chemical properties, the Silicon Joule battery is especially suitable and optimized to meet the requirements of 12-volt and 48-volt systems in stop-start and hybrid-electric and connected cars, a $40 billion market opportunity, as well as fixed storage applications such as micro-grids, and a variety of mobility applications.

Meeting or exceeding lithium's electrical capabilities and cycle life, Silicon Joule retains the traditional benefits of lead batteries: low cost, recyclability, and safety. As demand for high-power applications increases across industries, Silicon Joule technology delivers the flexible voltage scalability, efficient thermal management, recyclability, and manufacturability required to meet evolving performance needs. Silicon Joule's simple design and its industry interoperability enable partners to maximize lead battery capacity at scale with little capital requirements.

"To be recognized by Battery Council International is a testament to our ongoing commitment to developing safe, sustainable, cost-effective energy storage solutions with our strategic investors Crown Battery, East Penn, Leoch and Powersonic and other industry leading battery developers," said John Barton, Gridtential's CEO. "We are thrilled by the opportunity to work alongside our partners, and we will continue to strive to change the landscape of energy storage so that multiple industries and communities can reap the benefits of a cleaner, more efficient energy future for all."

About Gridtential

Gridtential's cutting-edge Silicon Joule® battery architecture combines the traditional benefits of lead batteries – low cost, recyclability, and safety – with the performance and life cycle usually associated with lithium batteries. Gridtential is focused on applications ranging from hybrid automotives to grid storage, back-up power for cloud computing, material handling equipment and many others. Collaborating with a 600GWh-scale global manufacturing base and a near-100% recycling infrastructure, Gridtential and its licensing partners are planning beta and then commercial production of the Silicon Joule enabled batteries across the next two years. To learn more, visit: http://www.gridtential.com/.

About Battery Council International

Battery Council International is the North American trade association representing the lead based battery manufacturing, supply, recycling and distribution companies – a total of approximately 250 companies and 35,000 employees. For more information on the association, visit http://batterycouncil.org/.

