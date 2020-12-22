GridWise Alliance Applauds Congress For Passing Comprehensive Energy Bill

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The GridWise Alliance congratulates the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and the House Science, Space and Technology Committee for their diligent efforts in crafting a comprehensive energy bill that was approved by Congress as part of the comprehensive Omnibus Bill that passed through Congress late yesterday.

"The diverse GridWise membership led our industry's voice in 2007 to help craft Title XIII in the last energy bill, EISA 2007," GridWise Alliance CEO Steve Hauser said. "We are pleased that Congress has now updated Title XIII with new measures to address the climate crisis and economic growth. Our industry is going through a transition to address the many improvements that we need to make, and this new legislation will help in that transition."

This new energy bill contains a variety of important policies and programs within the package that will support the electricity industry's ongoing efforts to modernize. The package outlines measures related to clean energy, promoting American manufacturing, improving energy efficiency, grid and supply chain security, as well as transportation and other electrification needs.

"We are particularly pleased with the emphasis it places on the Department of Energy to work more closely with industry" said Karen Wayland, Policy Advisor of the GridWise Alliance. "GridWise and our members' continued efforts have raised the visibility of many key challenges that are facing our industry."

The GridWise Alliance and its members believe that the electric grid and its supporting infrastructure is the foundational component of an advanced digital economy. The changes we make to the electricity grid over the next decade are critical to decarbonizing our energy system.

