Gridwise Launches Gridwise Analytics to Help Organizations Better Understand How People and Goods Move Across Gig-Mobility Services

PITTSBURGH, Pa., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gridwise, a mobile platform that helps ridehail and delivery drivers maximize their earnings, today announced the launch of Gridwise Analytics. Gridwise Analytics (GWA) helps organizations understand gig-mobility using the most comprehensive, first-party dataset in the industry, empowering more informed operational, investment, and strategic decisions.

Gridwise

Many industries face blindspots when it comes to understanding the impact of the gig economy on their city. For the first time, key industry stakeholders will be able to access first-party insight into how people and goods are moving in and around urban areas. This data helps catalyze the change needed to help make mobility accessible and equitable for communities across the U.S.

"We are excited to be able to further our impact within the mobility ecosystem by not only empowering gig-drivers but also by empowering stakeholders who can leverage our insights to improve the way people and goods move in and around cities," said Ryan Green, CEO and co-founder of Gridwise.

Gridwise Analytics is a critical tool for many industries, including:

Municipalities: Access to first-party gig-mobility data helps cities, states, and researchers better understand gig-driver earnings, curb utilization, the impact gig-mobility has on traffic congestion and more to better inform policy, regulation, and infrastructure decisions.

Mobility Service Firms: This access to gig-mobility data will also help mobility services firms understand where current supply and demand within the gig-driving economy is so they can inform their go-to-market strategy, optimize pricing, and maximize utilization.

Investors: This access to gig-mobility data will allow investment firms to make better investment decisions as they will better be able to estimate/predict performance and stock price for companies in the ride-hail, food delivery, retail, real estate, and other industries.

Developers and Retailers: This access to gig-mobility data will enable retail restaurants and stores to better select their next location based on understanding origin and destination trends of people and food, grocery, or parcel deliveries.

Since launching the app in 2017, Gridwise has empowered over 200,000 drivers and tracked over 750 million ride-hail and delivery miles across more than 25 service providers.

To learn more about Gridwise Analytics, visit https://gridwise.io/analytics.

Media Contact

Holly Hitchcock

Front Lines Media

669.247.6521

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Gridwise