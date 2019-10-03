GridWorks Leverages Voice Insights To Transform Customer Service In Medical Transportation With Observe.AI Voice Intelligence Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GridWorks' mission is to make medical transportation safer and more reliable by using the latest technologies. With Observe.AI, GridWorks will leverage voice insights to deliver a better experience to its customers.

GridWorks will use Observe.AI to:

Identify negative sentiment, as well as narrow down on topics and themes that are inspiring poor customer experiences. Arm agents with new best practices that will improve customer satisfaction.

Surface areas of dead air on calls where the customer or agent did not speak for more than twenty seconds. Dead air generally indicates that an agent was not prepared to address the situation. For the first time, GridWorks will be able to uncover cause drivers of dead air and identify which agents struggle most with this metric. They'll then re-train agents via a personalized approach to coaching.

Get rich insights from 100% of calls to make data-backed decisions (up from just 1-2% of calls that were manually monitored prior to using Observe.AI).

Receive automated alerted on compliance gaps to prevent potential breaches and fines proactively

GridWorks integrates Observe.AI with its contact center solution, Talkdesk Enterprise Cloud Contact Center , via Talkdesk AppConnect. As the world's first enterprise app store, Talkdesk AppConnect unites best-in-breed software to redefine the way businesses integrate their call center platform, facilitating every step of the process, from discovery to purchase.

"Observe.AI helps us unlock unprecedented insights and offer better coaching to our agents to improve the customer experience. In our industry (medical transportation) deeply understanding customer sentiment to triage and prepare staff for potentially critical situations could not be more of a priority. I am thrilled to see how the future of voice intelligence can help us get more customers to appointments safely." - Gaven Singh, Head of Technology at GridWorks

"At Observe.AI, we know that healthcare is quickly becoming one of the most customer-centric industries. We are excited to partner with GridWorks as they use Voice Intelligence to optimize the experience and cost of the emergency transport process." - Pete Lee, Global Head of Strategic Alliances at Observe.AI

