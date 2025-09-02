GridX Acquires Load Forecasting Leader Innowatts to Expand Its Enterprise Rate Platform Capabilities

Strategic acquisition enhances GridX's utility rate design and analysis solutions and extends retail market opportunities

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GridX, the leading Enterprise Rate Platform provider to utilities, today announced the acquisition of Innowatts, a specialized provider of advanced load forecasting and utility planning analytics. The strategic acquisition strengthens GridX's market-leading position by adding sophisticated meter-level forecasting capabilities that directly inform rate design and analysis, enabling more nuanced pricing strategies that align costs and behavior. Innowatts also enhances GridX's comprehensive platform to support upstream requirements related to critical utility planning processes and extends the company's reach in competitive retail energy markets.

"The clean energy transition and need for increased demand flexibility requires a new class of enterprise software that connects long-term grid planning and end-use load detection with real-time rate analytics," said Chris Black, CEO of GridX. "While GridX has established itself as the necessary solution for rate design, analysis, marketing, and billing, utilities and retailers also need comprehensive planning tools upstream of that process. This move represents a natural evolution of our platform strategy by adding Innowatts' forecasting and planning capabilities to create an even more valuable end-to-end solution for utilities and retail energy providers. It also signals a new phase of leveraging mergers and acquisitions for expanded growth and capabilities to best serve our growing customer base."

Innowatts provides leading short and long-term load forecasting, grid planning analytics, cost-of-service analysis, and behind-the-meter distributed energy resource (DER) identification. The combined offering addresses growing market demands driven by the rapid expansion of DERs, which require more sophisticated forecasting tools and complex rate analysis.

One example of the power of this combined solution is the ability to model future usage and load growth, allowing for the development of rate structures that are both beneficial to customers today, and resilient to evolving market conditions. This includes the ability to combine "what if" pricing scenarios with load forecasts around variables like changes in weather and DER adoption. This previously required multiple solutions to manage this type of scenario planning, resulting in a disjointed, often manual, and potentially inaccurate outcome.

"Joining GridX represents a tremendous opportunity to accelerate our impact in the utility and retail energy sectors," said Dave Boundy, CEO of Innowatts. "By combining our deep expertise in load forecasting and grid planning with GridX's market-leading rate platform, we can now offer utilities and retailers a truly end-to-end solution that spans from long-term planning through real-time rate analytics. In doing so, we are furthering our commitment to offering utilities best-in-class demand flexibility solutions."

About GridX

GridX partners with utilities and energy suppliers to transform their businesses and accelerate the clean energy transition. The company's Enterprise Rate Platform helps these organizations to develop new products and business models to achieve their clean energy goals; quickly operationalize new offerings in their billing and settlement processes; and better engage with their customers for broader program adoption. GridX's platform is used by leading utilities, retail energy suppliers and energy ecosystem OEMs to serve more than 32 million homes and businesses. For more information, visit www.gridx.com .

