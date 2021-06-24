Grief Dreams: Visitations or For Our Mental Health? What the Research Says

PORTLAND, Ore., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerful and common grief dreams experienced by many who lost a loved one, particularly during the pandemic, is a focus of Dr. Joshua Black. His academic research has been to know how common it is to dream of the deceased, why doesn't everyone remember one after loss, what are the functions of these dreams during grief, and how do they help or hinder the mental health of the bereaved.

Dreaming of the deceased loved or beloved pet is much more common that you might think. 86% of those who lose a partner or spouse experience one or more of these dreams. People do not need to be spiritual to experience a dream of the deceased, but their interpretation of the dream may differ. Sometimes called bereavement or visitation dreams, grief dreams serve multiple purposes that can significantly impact the mental health of the bereaved.

Grief following a death takes a huge toll on people. A lot of lives were lost during the pandemic, both from the virus itself and for other reasons. Many have had experiences with their loved ones in their dreams, but the lack of awareness and education on the topic has the bereaved afraid to discuss their dreams. This is a chance to talk about it in a scientific way, normalize the topic, and help your audience in their grieving process.

The source: Joshua Black, PhD, grief researcher, speaker, consultant, host of the Grief Dreams Podcast, and one of the world's leading academic experts in the field. In an interview he can discuss the following:

The various types of grief dreams, what they are about, how common they are

The multi-purposes of grief dreams

Positive or negative, dreams of the deceased occur more often and why that is important

How positive dreams can aid in one's mental health

Why some have negative grief dreams

How dreams of the deceased during the pandemic can help

Do children have grief dreams and why that is important

Why some aren't remembering dreaming of their loved one

Why dreams of the deceased change over time

Advice for more or fewer dreams about your lost loved one or pet

In addition to Dr. Black, we have 5 individuals who have fascinating stories to tell available to interview. Each of them had either a death during the pandemic, or they experienced the death of a loved one prior to the pandemic, but the dreams that comforted them were over the past fifteen months.

