Grieving Brother and Sister Seek to Heal Others with Tender Reminder: 'The Family Union Is Our Greatest Wealth'

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Founded by siblings Andreia B. Dickens and Jackson Barboza, Family First World (FFW – https://www.familyfirstworld.com/) announced it was celebrating the importance of extended families in its recently opened, online retail store. Over the coming months, beginning with "The Family Union Is Our Greatest Wealth," FFW will roll out a series of inspirational quotes in multiple designs printed on t-shirts, mugs, water bottles, cell phone covers, and much more. The quote represents the hopes and dreams of a grieving family who wish to remind everyone of the profound beauty of connections. A portion of all proceeds will benefit charity: the Coronavirus Support Fund for the Florida Nurses Foundation.

"Our founding quote has been the guiding philosophy for the Barboza clan for over two decades," said FFW Co-Founder, Jackson Barboza. "It's a simple phrase that expresses so much, offering us hope during long absences or dark times. We're starting with it as our signature phrase because we recently lost our father to COVID-19. As we came together to mourn his loss, we also realized how brave and important his nurses were. Which is why we decided to give to the Florida Nurses Foundation: to bring healing – especially during the pandemic."

FFW celebrates the fact that family lasts forever with designs created to inspire happiness, hope, and the feeling of reconnection with a greater legacy. Designed to be perfect gifts shared between family members after a long absence, offering words that tap into that mutual feeling of connection, the signature FFW quote can be printed in English, Spanish, and Portuguese – with other languages coming soon. Items in the line include apparel, homewares, accessories, and drinkware.

"We're here to help people remember that important feeling, a sensation felt deep in the soul," said Co-Founder Andreia B. Dickens. "We're American Brazilians hoping to teach everyone that kindness and compassion don't have a border. The heart of that philosophy is family – our own individual families, yes, but also our extended human family. All of us are connected every single day, sharing the same home on the same planet. And that's what we mean by our greatest wealth."

FFW is already creating more inspirational quotes and planning to partner with two other local nonprofit organizations in the future. For the latest in new merchandise, design options, Amazon Merchandise announcements, and other First Family World information, follow them on Etsy and @thefamilyunion on Instagram. Or online at: www.FamilyFirstWorld.com.

