Griffin Announces Cybersecurity Awareness Training Partnership with Wuvavi

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Griffin, the most extensive provider of Managed Security Services , is excited to announce another new addition to its select partner network, content creator Wuvavi.

Griffin works with some of the highest-risk families and at-risk businesses in the world. With over 145 years of cybersecurity experience on our management team alone, Griffin has developed cutting-edge services layered on top of proprietary technology that addresses and responds to real-time threats that exist today, and unknown threats on the horizon.

Griffin University

Wuvavi empowers businesses and families to learn in a secure and progressive environment. All of Wuvavi's training is fun, easy and built for the needs of today's cybersecurity challenged workforce.

"Our partnership with Wuvavi was driven by our client's requests for education." said Jonathan Fishbeck, Chief Executive Officer with Griffin. "Wuvavi's experience in creating engaging, easy to use video training, aligns perfectly with our approach of being a trusted advisor in the MSSP vertical."

The collaboration on Griffin University with Wuvavi enables Griffin's clients to tap into years of combined cybersecurity expertise at Griffin, while also benefiting from Wuvavi's ability to make learning fun, relatable and easy to retain.

"We are incredibly excited about our new partnership with Griffin" said Jon Santavy, Founder at Wuvavi. "Griffin and Wuvavi understand the security challenges that businesses and families run into. Our combined experience makes us a natural partnership. Education is foundational to helping businesses and families not make mistakes that have led to the unfortunate losses we see in the news. Griffin University helps lower the amount of people-related security mistakes."

About Griffin

Griffin provides high-risk families and at-risk businesses with cyber resiliency that is affordable and low maintenance, that addresses and responds to real-time threats that exist today and unknown threats on the horizon, providing peace of mind so that they can sleep well at night.

