Griffin Catalyst and PBS Partner to Bring America's World War I Story to Audiences Nationwide

"American Heart in WWI: A Carnegie Hall Tribute" Premieres Veterans Day, November 11, on PBS and PBS.org

A soaring orchestral performance and living narrative of courage, sacrifice, and a generation forever changed by the Great War

MIAMI, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Griffin Catalyst, the civic engagement initiative of Citadel founder and CEO Ken Griffin, today announced the national broadcast of "American Heart in WWI: A Carnegie Hall Tribute," premiering Veterans Day, Tuesday, November 11, 2025 (8–10 p.m. ET) on PBS, PBS.org, and the PBS app.

Created and narrated by historian John Monsky as part of his acclaimed American History Unbound series, and directed for the stage by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer ("Spring Awakening"), the powerful theatrical event combines soaring orchestral music, rare archival footage, and Broadway-caliber performances to bring America's World War I story vividly to life—a sweeping emotional journey through a generation forever changed by war.

"The bravery and sacrifice of American servicemen and women during the World Wars reflect a heroic commitment to our nation's values," said Ken Griffin. "I'm proud to support the stories of American History Unbound so that current and future generations can appreciate the sacrifices made to protect the freedoms we enjoy today."

Filmed at Carnegie Hall earlier this year, the production—made possible through the support of Griffin Catalyst, which sponsored both the live performance and the forthcoming PBS broadcast—turns the stage into a living canvas of sound and history, weaving together narration, music, and imagery from one of the most seminal chapters in American history.

Featuring the Orchestra of St. Luke's, conducted by Ian Weinberger ("Hamilton"), and a stellar cast of Broadway performers including Adam Chanler-Berat, Nicholas Christopher, Micaela Diamond, Gracie McGraw, and Diego Andres Rodriguez, the performance interweaves music by Irving Berlin, James Reese Europe, and George M. Cohan with archival images and film.

Drawing inspiration from F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby"—which marks its centennial this year—Monsky frames the war through the eyes of both fictional and historical figures, including Fitzgerald's own veterans Jay Gatsby and Nick Carraway, Harlem Hellfighter and composer James Reese Europe, nurse and author Vera Brittain, aviator Quentin Roosevelt, and attorney Charles Whittlesey, leader of the "Lost Battalion."

"Griffin Catalyst's partnership has made it possible to share these stories of service, sacrifice, and resilience on a national stage," said John Monsky, founder of American History Unbound. "Through his extraordinary philanthropy and commitment to civic education, Ken Griffin ensures that the lessons of the past continue to inspire the future."

The program builds on Griffin Catalyst's broader commitment to strengthen freedom and democracy by connecting Americans to the ideals and individuals that define our shared story. Recent efforts include transformative support for the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation, the Navy SEAL Foundation, and the Call of Duty Endowment, as well as initiatives to facilitate public access to foundational documents—including a loan of a rare first-edition copy of the U.S. Constitution and an early printing of the seventeen proposed amendments that became the Bill of Rights, as well as the acquisition and planned public display of historic editions of the Emancipation Proclamation and the Thirteenth Amendment.

"American Heart in WWI: A Carnegie Hall Tribute" was produced for television by RadicalMedia and for the stage by American History Unbound. Executive producers include Jon Kamen, John Monsky, Dave Sirulnick, Meredith Wagner, and Karla Zambrano. Michael John Warren directed the television adaptation.

The production will stream simultaneously with broadcast and be available on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS app, which is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, and VIZIO.

About Griffin Catalyst

Griffin Catalyst is the civic engagement initiative of Citadel founder and CEO Ken Griffin, encompassing his philanthropic and community impact efforts. Tackling the world's greatest challenges in innovative, action-oriented, and evidence-driven ways, Griffin Catalyst is dedicated to expanding opportunity and improving lives across six areas of focus: Education, Science & Medicine, Upward Mobility, Freedom & Democracy, Enterprise & Innovation, and Communities. For more information, visit griffincatalyst.org.

About American History Unbound

The American History Unbound series combines live music, performed by leading orchestras and celebrated Broadway actors, lecture, photographs and film from the National Archives, historic American flags, and material culture to explore watershed moments in American history.

These symphonic and visual journeys through history are commissioned by the Carnegie Hall Presents series. Created and narrated by historian John Monsky, programs to date have explored the Vietnam War, the race to the moon, D-Day, and World War I.

These works have been presented at Carnegie Hall, Boston's Symphony Hall, the John F. Kennedy Center Opera House, New York Historical, Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, New York, Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach, Florida, Yale University, New York University's Skirball Center for the Performing Arts and the New York Stock Exchange.

In December 2024, The Eyes of the World: From Day to VE Day was performed in the East Room of The White House for the President, top administration officials and veterans. A performance with the legendary Boston Pops is currently streaming on PBS.org.

American History Unbound Inc. is a 501(c)(3).

www.americanhistoryunbound.com

