Griffin Dewatering Announces Rebranding to Griffin Fluid Management

HOUSTON, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Griffin Dewatering ("Griffin"), a portfolio company of Dallas-based private equity firm, Crossplane Capital ("Crossplane"), is pleased to announce its rebranding as Griffin Fluid Management.

"We are thrilled to announce the evolution of Griffin Dewatering to Griffin Fluid Management! Our rebranding represents our commitment to providing comprehensive fluid management solutions to our clients across all the industries we service. Join us in embracing Fluid Thinking and experience the difference with Griffin Fluid Management," said Stuart Porter, President and CEO at Griffin Fluid Management.

Since 1934, Griffin has been the go-to trusted fluid management partner. The company remains committed to providing the technical expertise and specialized solutions needed to ensure clients' projects flow smoothly, staying on time and on budget, no matter how simple or complex.

Griffin Fluid Management offers specialized rental equipment for dewatering, water treatment, sewer bypass, pipeline integrity testing, and trench safety. Additionally, Griffin Fluid Management offers services including engineered dewatering solutions, turnkey water treatment and sewer bypass, project management, operations maintenance, and remote monitoring.

"We are excited to formally launch Griffin Fluid Management, with the new company name more fully capturing the comprehensive capabilities of the company after the expansion of its equipment fleet and service offering over the last several years," said Mike Sullivan, Partner of Crossplane Capital. "Further, we look forward to continuing to invest in Griffin's fleet and capabilities to support ongoing growth at our 16 locations across the U.S."

Explore Griffin's comprehensive range of fluid management specialty rental products and services at griffinfluidmanagement.com.

Media Contact:

For media inquiries,

Erin Beck

[email protected]

713-676-8000

About Griffin Fluid Management:

Griffin Fluid Management is a leading provider of comprehensive fluid management solutions, serving clients across diverse industries. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Griffin Fluid Management leverages Fluid Thinking to address the evolving needs of its customers. From dewatering to specialized fluid management services, the company is dedicated to ensuring the success of every project, from start to finish. Visit griffinfluidmanagement.com to learn more about Griffin Fluid Management's offerings and capabilities.

About Crossplane Capital:

Launched in 2018, Crossplane Capital is a Dallas-based private equity firm that makes control investments in niche manufacturing, value-added distribution, and industrial business services companies. The firm seeks to partner with lower-middle market companies to enhance financial performance and generate strategic value creation. For more information, please visit crossplanecapital.com

