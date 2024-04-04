Griffin Distribution Partners Announces Strategic Partnership with RIA Sowell Management

Together, Firms Empower Advisors with Enhanced Insurance Solutions

RALEIGH, N.C., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Griffin Distribution Partners, a leading Brokerage General Agency specializing in comprehensive protection-based products, announces a strategic partnership with Sowell Management, a privately held Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) firm and its insurance division, Sowell Insurance Services. This collaboration aims to equip the Sowell Management affiliated advisor community with unparalleled access to Griffin's diverse portfolio of life insurance, long-term care, disability, and annuity products, underscored by a commitment to customized solutions and dedicated service.

President of Griffin Distribution Partners, Sean Shea, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting the natural synergy between the firms and their shared client-centric philosophies. "Our partnership with Sowell Management embodies our mission to offer deeply personalized support to advisors, ensuring optimal financial protection for their clients. We're excited to apply our expertise in advanced case design, underwriting, and product customization to enhance further the value Sowell's advisors bring to their clients," said Sean Shea, LUTCF®, CLTC®, president and founding partner of Griffin Distribution Partners.

Griffin Distribution Partners excels in delivering specialized insurance products and services, working closely with advisors to provide their clients with advanced, high-end asset protection strategies. As a relationship-driven BGA, Griffin works alongside the advisor throughout the entire insurance process, helping to identify and design customized insurance solutions while providing enhanced underwriting and processing support to deliver efficient, quick turnaround times and smooth client experiences. They offer training, resources, and support to help advisors and clients make informed decisions.

Sowell Management encourages its advisors to focus on client relationships for growth while outsourcing intricate tasks to specialists. With a consultative style and relationship-driven focus, Griffin Distribution Partners naturally aligns with Sowell's core values as an organization.

Griffin is a partner with LIBRA Insurance Partners, the largest independently owned life insurance marketing organization in the US. This collaboration leverages Griffin's and LIBRA Insurance Partners' expansive network, offering Sowell advisors access to a broad spectrum of carriers and reinsurers as well as greater operating efficiencies and enhanced technological capabilities.

Anticipating shifts in regulations, Shea adds, "Griffin is well-positioned to navigate upcoming changes in estate planning laws, offering our partners and their clients unmatched support and expertise."

This partnership not only expands Sowell advisors' portfolios, but also enhances the value they offer clients and provides additional back-end support. In working with Griffin, Sowell Management will be able to bring a new dimension to advisor-client interactions that enriches their collective service offerings.

The partnership marks an important step in Griffin's vision to expand its footprint through strategic relationships with firms like Sowell Management, enhancing the advisory landscape with deep insurance knowledge and robust support tools.

About Griffin Distribution Partners

Griffin Distribution Partners is a relationship-driven Brokerage General Agency (BGA) that delivers protection-based products, including life insurance, long-term care (LTC), disability, fixed annuity and more. Founding partners Sean Shea, LUTCF®, CLTC® and Frank Johnson, CFP®, CLU®, CLTC®, created the firm with the desire to have deeper relationships and deliver greater value with a select group of planning-oriented advisors. For more information about Griffin Distribution Partners, visit GriffinDistributionPartners.com.

About Sowell Management

Sowell Management is a privately held Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and a trusted partner to financial advisors. They are a Forbes and Barrons* top 100 RIA and were founded in 2001 on the principles of fee-based fiduciary investing. Sowell Management provides a platform of services and solutions that leads advisors on the path of independence – including end-to-end technology and portfolio management – meeting advisors where they are and taking them where they want to go. Sowell offers diverse services and has a nationwide client base, with $4.9 billion in AUM/AUA* as of March 2024. Sowell Management – there for the advisors; there for the journey. For more information about Sowell Management, visit SowellManagement.com.

