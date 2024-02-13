Griffin Distribution Partners Names Eric Rubin Head of Business Development

Rubin to spearhead efforts to establish and strengthen relationships with fee-based and fee-only Registered Investment Advisors, Firms and Family Offices

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Griffin Distribution Partners, a relationship-driven Brokerage General Agency (BGA), announces the appointment of Eric Rubin as Head of Business Development. In his new role, Rubin will lead business development initiatives focusing on advisor engagement and strategic partnerships, driving growth for the firm and affiliated advisors, agencies, and partners. As a seasoned insurance executive, Rubin brings more than 40 years of relevant industry experience to the firm, having previously served as an executive with both Ash Brokerage and New York Life.

"Eric's appointment represents a significant milestone for Griffin Distribution Partners," said Sean Shea, LUTCF®, CLTC®, president and founding partner of Griffin Distribution Partners. "We are confident that his leadership and strategic vision will play a pivotal role in driving our business forward as we expand our presence nationally."

Rubin brings a distinguished career that spans over four decades in the insurance industry. With a foundational start as an actuary at New York Life Insurance Company, he rapidly ascended through various roles, including Marketing Executive, Distribution Management, and National Sales Manager for Retirement Products. His tenure at Ash Brokerage further underscored his expertise, where he excelled as a relationship manager with a focus on consultative sales, strategic planning, and team leadership. Known for his ability to break down complex concepts into understandable strategies, Eric has been instrumental in developing customized solutions in life insurance, disability income, annuity, and long-term care. His unique combination of technical acumen and business management skills positions him as a dynamic force in driving growth and innovation at Griffin Distribution Partners.

Eric Rubin expressed his enthusiasm for joining Griffin Distribution Partners, stating, "I am thrilled to be a part of this innovative team and am eager to help them expand their reach."

Griffin Distribution Partners specializes in protection-based insurance products, including life insurance, long-term care (LTC), disability, fixed annuity and more. As a relationship-driven BGA, Griffin works in partnership with a select group of advisors, those committed to financial planning with an emphasis on wealth management, to deliver advanced, high-end asset protection strategies and planning solutions. By limiting its service offerings to the top echelon of advisors, Griffin can serve in both a strategic and active capacity, helping to identify and design asset protection strategies and work alongside the advisor through implementation.

"Eric's dedication to solving the complex and delivering exceptional client service aligns perfectly with our commitment to excellence," added Shea.

About Griffin Distribution Partners
Griffin Distribution Partners is a relationship-driven Brokerage General Agency (BGA) that delivers protection-based products, including life insurance, long-term care (LTC), disability, fixed annuity and more. Founding partners Sean Shea, LUTCF®, CLTC® and Frank Johnson, CFP®, CLU®, CLTC®, created the firm with the desire to have deeper relationships and deliver greater value with a select group of planning-oriented advisors. For more information about Griffin Distribution Partners, visit GriffinDistributionPartners.com.

MEDIA CONTACT
AdvisorPR
Alana Kohl & Jill Schofield
702-685-7450
PR@AdvisorPR.com

