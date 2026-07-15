Griffin Fluid Management Launches HydroFlush LLC, a Specialized Mechanical Flushing Division Serving the Growing Data Center Industry Nationwide

HOUSTON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HydroFlush LLC today announced its official launch as a specialized provider of mechanical flushing services, delivering dedicated personnel, specialized equipment, and nationwide service capabilities to support the commissioning of mission-critical data center infrastructure across the United States.

The next evolution of Griffin Fluid Management’s commitment to delivering innovative fluid solutions.

Operating as a division of Griffin Fluid Management, HydroFlush expands the company's portfolio of engineered fluid management solutions by providing mechanical flushing services designed to help owners, contractors, engineers, and commissioning teams safely and efficiently prepare critical piping systems for operation.

HydroFlush combines specialized technical expertise, purpose-built equipment, and a service-first approach to deliver consistent, high-quality results that help customers reduce project risk, improve system reliability, and keep critical construction schedules on track. The division was created to meet the increasing demand for experienced mechanical flushing professionals capable of supporting complex, mission-critical facilities throughout North America.

To lead the new division, Griffin Fluid Management has appointed Darren Medlock, President of HydroFlush, a respected fluid management industry veteran with decades of experience supporting customers on complex infrastructure and industrial projects. Darren will oversee the strategic growth and day-to-day operations of HydroFlush, focusing on delivering exceptional customer service, operational excellence, and technical expertise across every project.

"HydroFlush represents an exciting milestone as we expand our specialized service offerings to meet the growing needs of the data center industry," said Stuart Porter, President and Chief Executive Officer of Griffin Fluid Management. "Built on Griffin's legacy of technical expertise and exceptional customer service, HydroFlush is founded on the belief that we're more than a service provider, we're a trusted partner and an extension of our customers' teams. By delivering specialized expertise, responsive service, and unwavering integrity, we're committed to helping our customers execute their most critical projects with confidence."

"I'm excited to lead HydroFlush and build a team dedicated to delivering exceptional mechanical flushing services across North America," said Darren Medlock, President of HydroFlush. "Our focus is simple: provide the technical expertise, specialized resources, and responsive service our customers need while becoming a trusted extension of their business. We look forward to building lasting partnerships and helping our customers achieve successful project outcomes."

HydroFlush leverages the strength and resources of Griffin Fluid Management, a company founded in 1934 with 18 locations strategically positioned across the United States. For more than 90 years, Griffin has delivered engineered fluid management solutions supporting critical infrastructure, industrial facilities, municipalities, utilities, and mission-critical construction projects. The launch of HydroFlush represents another step in Griffin's continued investment in specialized service offerings that help customers solve increasingly complex project challenges.

With nationwide service capabilities, HydroFlush partners with owners, engineering firms, mechanical contractors, general contractors, and commissioning teams to provide reliable mechanical flushing solutions that improve system performance, reduce startup risks, and help accelerate project completion.

About HydroFlush LLC

HydroFlush LLC is a specialized mechanical flushing provider delivering dedicated personnel, specialized equipment, and nationwide service capabilities for the commissioning of mission-critical facilities. Focused on technical excellence, safety, integrity, and exceptional customer service, HydroFlush partners with customers to deliver reliable mechanical flushing solutions that improve project performance and operational readiness.

About Griffin Fluid Management

Founded in 1934, Griffin Fluid Management (formerly Griffin Dewatering) is a leading provider of engineered fluid management solutions serving customers through 18 locations nationwide. The company delivers specialized services including dewatering, groundwater control, bypass pumping, water treatment, specialty pump rentals, and mechanical flushing for infrastructure, industrial, utility, and mission-critical projects across North America.

SOURCE Griffin Fluid Management