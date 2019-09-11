Griffin Launches Lineup of Survivor Cases to Protect iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max
Extreme durability meets an intelligent use of strength
Sep 11, 2019, 13:00 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Griffin released a complete line-up of Survivor® cases to deliver the ultimate range of dependable and slim rugged protection for the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Bigger and better than ever before, Griffin's Survivor collection of cases for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are engineered with a shock-absorbing polymer material designed to meet or exceed MIL-STD 810G to deliver ready-for-anything protection.
Synonymous with strength, the Survivor line-up includes cases engineered with FortiCore™, a proprietary intelligent material technology that delivers a 40% increase in drop height protection compared to traditional case materials to defend against the most perilous of drops. Survivor cases featuring FortiCore integration include Survivor Endurance, Survivor Strong and Survivor Extreme.
The complete Griffin Survivor case range for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max includes:
Survivor Endurance
- Three layers of slim defense fused with FortiCore shock-absorbing technology
- 11 ft. drop tested protection
- Pebbled textured bumper provides a secure grip
- Wireless charging compatible
- Colors: Black/Citrus/Clear & Black/Gray/Smoke
- MSRP: $34.99 USD
Survivor Strong
- FortiCore bumper absorbs and disperses shock to protect iPhone against 10-ft. drops
- UV coating defends against scratches
- Slim, tapered design offers comfortable, secure hold
- Wireless charging compatible
- Colors: Black, Clear & Bronze Green
- MSRP: $24.99 USD
Survivor Extreme
- Rugged, two-piece case built with FortiCore
- Provides advanced drop protection up to 15-feet
- Covered ports to keep debris out
- Wireless charging compatible
- Colors: Bronze Green/Black/Smoke & Black/Gray/Smoke
- Available October 2019
- MSRP: $44.99 USD
Survivor Clear
- Flexible shock-absorbing shell and bumper
- Ultra-slim one piece, snap on design
- Protects against 6-ft. drops
- Clear back to reveal iPhone color and design
- Wireless charging compatible
- Colors: Black, Clear & Bronze Green
- MSRP: $19.99 USD
Survivor Endurance, Survivor Strong and Survivor Clear cases are available for purchase today online at GriffinTechnology.com.
About Griffin
Our heritage is deeply rooted in ingenuity. We build trusted, forward-thinking products that protect and power your tech, maximize utility and are made to last. This has been at the heart of our brand since we set up shop in 1992. Innovations that are not only purpose-built and of the best quality, but innovations that also make life better. Remember the iTrip? We released it in 2003, and it completely changed the way you could listen to your iPod (and set the industry standard for in-car audio connectivity). And we continue to produce category-leading designs that demonstrate sleek craftsmanship, are created in-house and tested inside and out. Accordingly, we have reliable, durable product collections for a wide range of lifestyles and professions—whether our products are being used at home, on the go or in the field.
Griffin. Engineered for the front lines. Used by everyone.
Media Contact:
Kelly McElroy
Griffin Technology
PR@griffintechnology.com
SOURCE Griffin
