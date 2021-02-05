Griffin Living Welcomes Bebe Reed, RN as Director of Healthcare Operations

"The most fundamental aspect of our business is ensuring the welfare of our residents," says CEO Paul E. Griffin III, "We are delighted to have Bebe Reed at Griffin Living to help us further understand and prioritize healthcare in our communities."

Bebe has overseen 20 different senior living communities in nine states, where she has trained Executive Directors in all areas of regulatory compliance. Additionally, she has developed policy manuals for memory care, as well as state-specific policies as new communities opened.

Prior to working at Griffin Living, Bebe was Vice President of Wellness and Risk Management at Thrive Senior Living. Before joining Thrive, she was Director of Nursing Services at Saluda, an upscale transitional care and rehabilitation facility, and formerly, Director of Health Services at Pruitt Health. Bebe is also a Certified Dementia Practitioner.

"When it comes to care of their residents, Griffin Living goes above and beyond industry standards at every turn. I am honored to join them and help shape the future of senior care," says Bebe.

Bebe holds a B.S. in Healthcare Administration and B.S. in Nursing from East Tennessee University, and a M.A. in Workforce Development and Training from the University of Georgia.

ABOUT GRIFFIN LIVING

Griffin Living is an award-winning, privately-owned real estate development firm headquartered in Calabasas, CA. The firm was founded in 2016 by Paul Griffin III, a fifth-generation home builder with thirty years of expertise in real estate development.

Griffin Living develops and maintains properties across the United States. They are committed to crafting innovative communities in partnership with community stakeholders, and apply their value-driven development philosophy to ensure that these properties represent strong investments for capital partners.

