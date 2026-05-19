Griffin Partners Names Lee Moreland Chief Portfolio Officer and Kelly Agent Chief Operating Officer

The expanded leadership structure strengthens Griffin's vertically integrated investment platform, which spans acquisition, development, property and construction management, asset management, and disposition across more than 6.7 million square feet of industrial, office, and mixed-use real estate. Since its founding in 1980, the firm has acquired or developed 60 projects representing more than 18 million square feet and $2.7 billion in total capitalization.

"As Griffin grows across the Sunbelt and Mountain West, we are expanding the institutional platform our partners expect," said Edward Griffin. "These promotions allow for the expansion of our investment committee and elevate our long-tenured executive leaders into roles that bring complementary disciplines across acquisitions, development, portfolio strategy, and operations to scale Griffin's national platform."

As Chief Operating Officer, Agent will be responsible for translating investment strategy into execution to deliver consistent performance across the platform. She will oversee property and construction management, risk management, and human resources, including talent, culture and organizational effectiveness. Since joining Griffin in 2022 as Senior Vice President of Property Management, she has implemented a portfolio-wide, data-driven benchmarking strategy to improve performance and elevate tenant retention as a core pillar of the firm's operating model, protecting revenue and reducing capital investment. She began her real estate career in asset management before leading operations and teams in Chicago, Indianapolis, and Washington, D.C. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration from Mississippi State University.

"Effective execution ultimately drives investment outcomes," said Agent. "Griffin's exceptional talent is the foundation of our performance, enabling successful execution and strong, consistent results."

As Chief Portfolio Officer, Moreland will step into a newly created role designed to scale with Griffin's national platform growth. He will continue to lead the firm's asset management team in the disciplined execution of approved business plans and long-term value objectives, while serving as the CEO's primary partner in translating Griffin's strategic vision into a cohesive, scalable, and high-performing real estate portfolio. He will be responsible for ensuring that portfolio execution and asset-level decisions align with the Investment Committee's approved strategies and standards. Moreland joined Griffin Partners in 2006 and has overseen the strategic direction of properties totaling more than 9 million square feet. He previously held asset management roles at multiple institutional real estate platforms and, prior to Griffin, served as Vice President, Asset Management at Crescent Real Estate Equities, where he led the performance of more than 8 million square feet of Class A office. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance and real estate from the University of Texas.

"This new role reflects the scale Griffin's portfolio has reached and the discipline required to drive long-term value across every asset," said Moreland. "I am honored to partner with Edward and our investment leadership to execute on our strategy and continue building an enduring institutional investment organization at Griffin."

About Griffin Partners

Griffin Partners is a privately held, vertically integrated real estate investment firm founded in 1980 by Fred Griffin. Based in Houston, Texas, the firm specializes in industrial, office, and mixed-use real estate across the Sunbelt and Mountain West markets. Over its four-decade history, Griffin has acquired or developed more than 18 million square feet across 60 projects, representing over $2.7 billion in total capitalization. Leveraging its fully integrated platform, Griffin oversees the entire investment lifecycle, including acquisition, development, property management, asset management, and disposition, driving long-term value creation and operational excellence.

For more information on Griffin Partners, visit www.griffinpartners.com.

Contact: Shannon Bedinger

7 Rivers Marketing

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SOURCE Griffin Partners