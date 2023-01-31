Griffin Structures Appoints New President and Vice President of Operations

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Griffin Structures, an industry leader in program and construction management, is pleased to announce its selection of Jon Hughes to serve as the organization's next President. Hughes, who previously served as Executive Vice President of Operations, will assume the role effective immediately. In addition, long-time Senior Program and Construction Manager, Robert Godfrey, will join the Executive Leadership team as Vice President of Operations.

Jon Hughes, President (left). Robert Godfrey, Vice President of Operations (right).

Griffin Structures' founder, Roger Torriero, will remain fully engaged as its Chief Executive Officer alongside Mark Hoglund, who will continue to very ably serve in his current role as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operations Officer.

Jon Hughes' transition to the role of President has been a critical element in Griffin Structures' long-term planning efforts and continuation plan for the next decades and beyond. Along with Robert Godfrey's transition to the role of Vice President of Operations, both individuals bring exceptional leadership, having managed many of Griffin Structures' most notable projects, coupled with a deep understanding of Griffin Structures' culture resulting from their demonstrated tenure with the firm.

"As Griffin Structures enters this next chapter, I have the utmost confidence in our management and Operations Leadership Team and their ability to shepherd the firm on its forward path toward continued sustainable growth, honoring our mission and pledge to provide Excellence in Project Delivery."

- Roger Torriero, CEO

ABOUT GRIFFIN STRUCTURES

For over 40 years, Griffin Structures has provided award-winning Owner's Representation, Program, and Construction Management services with over 350 projects completed throughout California. The diverse and experienced team at Griffin Structures embodies a long history of successful project delivery for virtually every project type. For more detailed information about the Griffin Structures team, please visit www.griffinstructures.com.

SOURCE Griffin Structures, Inc