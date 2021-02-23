Griffin Structures splashes into the new year celebrating the award of several Northern CA aquatic facility projects

Currently providing Construction Management Services for the San Bruno Recreation & Aquatic Center in coordination with Group 4 Architecture, the Griffin Structures team is managing the design and construction of the new state-of-the-art natatorium for year-round aquatics, an outdoor pool with a splash pad, gymnasium, fitness, and wellness center, community hall, game room, conference rooms, and multi-purpose classrooms.

The East Bay Regional Park District is also in the process of implementing the construction of the Roberts Pool Renovation project featuring a 5,620 SF pool, new pool deck, and 2,515 SF pool house with changing rooms, restrooms, offices, and lifeguard break room. Griffin Structures is currently managing this facility's successful delivery, including an additional pump house mechanical building with a pump room, storage spaces, and equipment rooms.

Open to the public in 1959, the City of Mountain View will soon replace the Rengstorff Park Aquatic Center, one of the only two aquatic facilities within the City. This project, managed by Griffin Structures and designed by ELS Architecture and Urban Design, is projected to achieve LEED Gold certification and will house a new 8,000+ SF building with locker and shower facilities, multi-purpose room for training, recreational and lap pools, water slide, and associated pool deck and amenities.

Griffin is entering its 40th year of providing award-winning Program and Construction Management services with over 350 projects completed throughout California. The diverse and experienced team at Griffin Structures shares a long history of successful project delivery for virtually every project type: from libraries to community centers, administrative headquarters, public safety facilities, educational institutions, and recreational complexes, and countless others. Moreover, Griffin has recently released its newest VirtualPMCM platform to provide cutting edge services for clients in every location. For more detailed information about the Griffin Structures team and career opportunities, visit www.griffinstructures.com.

