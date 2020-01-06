Griffin Unveils Range of Ultra-Compact, Fast Charging USB-C Solutions Enhanced with Power Delivery and GaN Technology at CES 2020

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Griffin, an Incipio® Group brand and award-winning innovator in consumer electronics for over 25 years, today unveiled a range of USB-C wall chargers equipped with Power Delivery (PD) and Gallium Nitride (GaN) technologies to deliver maximum fast charging power in an ultra-compact design. Engineered to provide a faster and safer charging experience in a smaller-sized package, Griffin's latest additions to the PowerBlock™ lineup includes three high-speed wall chargers powerful enough to charge most USB-C compatible smartphones, tablets and laptops.

Griffin PowerBlock Range of Ultra-Compact USB-C PD Fast Charging Wall Chargers with Gallium Nitride (GaN) Technology

"PD and GaN technologies deliver meaningful improvements in power adapter size, charging speed and safety," said Brian Stech, CEO of Incipio® Group. "As a brand with nearly 28 years of experience delivering dependable and iconic solutions to better serve mobile users worldwide, we are thrilled to introduce a range of purpose-built charging solutions with industry-leading technology to further improve our customer's everyday lives."

Griffin's most powerful and versatile PowerBlock™ offering yet, each USB-C PD wall charger is equipped with Power Delivery (PD) to charge compatible smartphones, tablets and laptops at speeds up to 70% faster than standard chargers. With the integration of Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, Griffin PowerBlock™ USB-C PD wall chargers are engineered with more efficient internal components than traditional silicon chargers to provide high-capacity power solutions with safer charging temperatures at a fraction of the size of traditional wall chargers.

By combining both technologies, Griffin's upcoming PowerBlock™ series allows users to save time charging while minimizing the number of chargers they need to power up all of their PD-compatible Apple and USB-C enabled smartphones, tablets and laptops. Additional product details include:

PowerBlock™ 45W USB-C PD Wall Charger with GaN Technology

GaN components allow charger to be 57% smaller, lighter and more efficient than most standard laptop chargers

Improved efficiencies provide safer temperatures while charging

Power Delivery provides high-speed charging; capable of charging a compatible device up to 70% faster than standard chargers

45W delivers enough power to charge most small laptops including up to a 13-inch MacBook Pro or comparable device

Folding prongs perfect for traveling

Available Q2 2020

MSRP: $49.99 USD

PowerBlock™ Dual 30W USB-C PD Wall Charger with GaN Technology

GaN components allow charger to be 45% smaller, lighter and more efficient than most standard laptop chargers

Improved efficiencies provide safer temperatures while charging

Dual USB-C ports with Power Delivery allows for fast charging two devices simultaneously

Capable of charging two compatible devices up to 70% faster than standard chargers

30W delivers enough power to charge most tablets and select small laptops including a 13-inch MacBook Air or comparable device

Folding prongs perfect for traveling

Available Q2 2020

MSRP: $69.99 USD

PowerBlock™ 96W USB-C PD Wall Charger with GaN Technology

GaN components allow charger to be 11% smaller, lighter and more efficient than standard 96W laptop chargers

Improved efficiencies provide safer temperatures while charging

Power Delivery provides high-speed charging; capable of charging a compatible device up to 70% faster than standard chargers

96W delivers enough power to charge most laptops including a 16-inch MacBook Pro or comparable device

Folding prongs perfect for traveling

Available Q2 2020

MSRP: $79.99 USD

The upcoming PowerBlock™ USB-C PD wall chargers with GaN technology join the brand's growing range of USB-C PD wall and car chargers, wireless charging, portable power and connectivity solutions designed to fit every user's unique need – visit GriffinTechnology.com to check out the current lineup.

CES 2020 registered media can check out Griffin's latest power assortment at the Griffin table during the Pepcom Digital Experience event on January 6th, 2020 from 7pm to 10pm at The Mirage Hotel Las Vegas. High-resolution images can be found here.

About Griffin

Our heritage is deeply rooted in ingenuity. We build trusted, forward-thinking products that protect and power your tech, maximize utility and are made to last. These values continue to be the heart of our brand since we set up shop in 1992. Whether our products are being used at home, on-the-go or in the field, we continue to deliver best-in-class solutions fit for every lifestyle and profession. Connect with Griffin on Instagram @GriffinTech, Twitter @GriffinTech and Facebook. For more information about Griffin and Incipio® Group brands, visit www.incipiogroup.com.

Media Contact:

Kelly McElroy

Incipio® Group

Kmcelroy@incipio.com

SOURCE Griffin

Related Links

https://griffintechnology.com

