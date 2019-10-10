Griffin Welcomes NASCAR Champion Jimmie Johnson as Brand Ambassador

"Most people know Jimmie for his famed achievements as a seven-time NASCAR champion," said Lane Timian, Griffin Vice President of Brand. "While his driving skills are unmatched, it is Jimmie's impressive accomplishments out of the driver's seat and off the racetrack that compelled our team to jump on the opportunity to join forces."

"Griffin does a fantastic job of developing products that fit a person's mobile lifestyle perfectly, especially mine," said Johnson. "Whether it's running, biking or simply taking my family on a road trip, Griffin's products are durable and trustworthy."

In Griffin's upcoming campaigns, Johnson will put Griffin's ultra-protective Survivor iPhone and iPad cases to the test and will push the brand's range of wireless power and charging products to the limit on every journey.

Beginning today, fans and customers alike can shop Johnson's favorite tech essentials online at GriffinTechnology.com. In the coming months, customers will have opportunities to win VIP racing experiences, gain access to exclusive offers, content and more.

To stay up to date with the latest news from Griffin's partnership with Johnson, connect with Griffin on Instagram @GriffinTech, Twitter @GriffinTech and Facebook.

About Griffin

Our heritage is deeply rooted in ingenuity. We build trusted, forward-thinking products that protect and power your tech, maximize utility and are made to last. This has been at the heart of our brand since we set up shop in 1992. Innovations that are not only purpose-built and of the best quality, but innovations that also make life better. Remember the iTrip? We released it in 2003, and it completely changed the way you could listen to your iPod (and set the industry standard for in-car audio connectivity). And we continue to produce category-leading designs that demonstrate sleek craftsmanship, are created in-house and tested inside and out. Accordingly, we have reliable, durable product collections for a wide range of lifestyles and professions—whether our products are being used at home, on the go or in the field.

Griffin. Engineered for the front lines. Used by everyone.

Media Contact:

Kelly McElroy

Griffin Technology

PR@griffintechnology.com

SOURCE Griffin

Related Links

https://griffintechnology.com

