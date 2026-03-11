Griffis Residential Launches Seventh Value-Add Fund, Continuing Focus on Acquiring Underperforming Class-A Apartments in Growth Markets

Fund VII launches with acquisition of 263-unit West Palm Beach community

Valuations "may be most attractive in years''

DENVER, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Griffis Residential, a leading owner and operator of apartment communities across major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced its new Griffis Premium Apartment Fund VII ("Fund VII").

Fund VII will pursue the same successful strategy of Griffis Residential's previous funds, targeting underperforming Class-A apartment communities in markets with strong demographic and economic fundamentals. Griffis Residential currently owns and manages nearly 10,000 units in 31 communities spanning 13 geographically diverse markets nationwide.

Griffis North Olive, a 263-unit community in West Palm Beach, FL, is the first acquisition of Griffis Premium Apartment Fund VII.

Recognized by the EpIQ Index as a Top 10 apartment operator, Griffis Residential has a proven track record of driving value by improving resident satisfaction. Its commitment to high-quality design improvements and best-in-class property management has resulted in above-benchmark rental growth regardless of market cycles.

Since the launch of its first fund, Griffis Residential has outperformed a rental growth index at nearly double the national rate. The vertically integrated company with 300 associates has achieved consistent recognition for its market-leading customer service and renowned workplace culture.

"With values down 18% nationally and construction costs up 40% in the past four years, apartment investment opportunities may prove to the most attractive we have seen in years,'' said Ian Griffis, Chairman and Co-CEO at Griffis Residential. "Homeownership remains out of reach for many, but apartment affordability is remarkably healthy. With our team's exceptional record in delivering value to residents, we are well-positioned for the future.''

The launch of Griffis Residential's seventh closed-end fund follows the successful deployment of 95 percent of Fund VI's capital, which included the recent off-market acquisition of a 1,421-unit, four-property multifamily portfolio across four markets.

Fund VII is targeting $550 million in commitments. Griffis Residential has completed the acquisition of its first Fund VII asset, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Griffis North Olive (formerly Loftin Place), a 263-unit community, was acquired March 10, 2026. That Florida acquisition follows the June 2025 purchase of a 223-unit multifamily property in West Palm Beach by the firm's core open-end fund, Griffis Residential Income Trust (GRIT).

About Griffis Residential

Griffis Residential, based in Denver, CO, is a vertically integrated multifamily investment firm currently operating a $3.6b portfolio of institutional-quality apartment communities in high-growth innovation hubs. The Griffis Residential management platform includes ~300 apartment professionals located in Austin, Dallas, Denver, Frisco, Los Angeles, Orange County, Portland, San Diego, Seattle, Silicon Valley, Bethesda, MD, Pompano Beach, and West Palm Beach. Built on 40 years of its founders' multifamily investment experience, Griffis Residential has established a leading reputation for its all-weather investment strategy and strong track record of value creation through multiple market cycles. For more information visit GriffisResidential.com.

