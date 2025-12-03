Griffith Foods Predicts 2026 Food and Flavor Trends

ALSIP, Ill., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Griffith Foods, a global product development partner for food companies, has released its culinary trend predictions for 2026. Drawing on insights from its network of more than 50 chefs across six continents, Griffith Foods' annual Food & Flavor Outlook (link to it here) identifies the most anticipated consumer trends through extensive culinary industry research and collaboration with trusted research partners. The outlook reveals how evolving consumer preferences are shaping the future of food innovation worldwide.

"Next year we are predicting that consumers will be motivated by a combination of more layered, bold flavors, the craving for even more protein, distinct textures in every bite, and a growing demand for nutrient-dense options that deliver both taste and wellness benefits," says Chef Mark Serice, Vice President of Global Culinary, Griffith Foods.

This year's Food & Flavor Outlook features chefs from around the world, weaving in unique regional perspectives on the global trends. This dynamic discussion of culinary innovation brings greater depth and regionality to how consumers and industry professionals understand the evolving food landscape.

From new takes on street food and nutrition-focused innovations, these six trends will reshape how the world eats in 2026:

1. POWERED BY PROTEIN

Protein-rich foods are here to stay. According to a recent study, more than 48% intend to boost protein consumption.i The potential benefits of a protein-rich diet, such as satiety, muscle health, and energy, appeal to consumers of all ages. And when protein-packed foods are affordable and delicious, it's no surprise that they're finding success across global markets, resonating with patrons of all ages.

2. CRAVEABLE TEXTURE

From crunchy, creamy, chewy and more – texture has become a main attraction. Consumers now want dining experiences that go beyond flavor and fully engage the senses, making texture a critical part of the menu. Recent research shows that 43% of global consumers enjoy products with unusual textures.ii

3. STREET FOOD DISCOVERY

Street food flair is coming to your table. What started in sidewalk carts and open-air markets featuring locally sourced offerings has sparked the curiosity of patrons, restaurants, and manufacturers alike. Street food is its own genre, from handhelds to food on a stick, anything goes. Street food vendors are expected to reach $11 billion in worldwide sales by 2029, triple their market value from 2015.iii

4. MAXIMALIST FLAVORS

Bold and complex flavor combinations are taking center stage. Layers of smoky, spicy, sweet, sour, and umami flavors that pack a punch are shifting flavor paradigms, bringing a rush of adrenaline across culinary categories. Sweet flavor tops the charts with a 109% year-over-year increase in consumer engagement, while umami (+79%) and smoky (+46%) also show robust growth.iv

5. NUTRITION MEETS TRADITION

Wellness wins next year. Time-tested, nutrient-dense foods (those higher in vitamins, minerals, fiber, and protein, and lower in saturated fat, sodium, and sugar), serve as the 'hero ingredients' for global consumers' demand for wellness. Contemporary flavors also bring new life to age-old herbs, spices, legumes, and grains. A recent consumer survey showed a shift toward nutrient-dense foods, and nearly 60% paying closer attention to food ingredients versus just a year ago.v

6. CRAFTED CONDIMENTS

Condiments have evolved far beyond the basics. Now, signature condiments are adding excitement and bursts of flavor to foods around the world. As consumers are looking for low-risk, high-reward ways to make the most of their dining dollars and personalize meals, condiments are the perfect kitchen hack. A new study shows that 90% of consumers are open to trying new condiment products.vi

About Griffith Foods

Griffith Foods is a global product development partner helping food companies meet the evolving needs of consumers with high-quality, culinary driven, customized products. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Alsip, Illinois, USA, Griffith Foods is a family-owned business known for collaborative innovation guided by its purpose to "Blend Care and Creativity to Nourish the World."

