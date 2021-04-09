Grifols 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 9, 2021

BARCELONA, Spain, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grifols, S.A. ("Grifols") (MCE: GRF), (MCE: GRF.P) and (NASDAQ: GRFS) announced that it has filed its 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 9, 2021. Grifols' Annual Report on Form 20-F includes its audited financial statements for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

The Form 20-F can be accessed electronically through the Grifols website at http://www.grifols.com/en/investors.The Form 20-F is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Grifols will deliver, within a reasonable time after request, a hard copy of the Form 20-F, including its complete audited financial statements, free of charge, to any shareholder upon request. To request a hard copy, shareholders may contact Grifols by email at [email protected] to the attention of Grifols' Investor Relations, Re: 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

About Grifols

Grifols is a global healthcare company founded in Barcelona in 1909 committed to improving the health and well-being of people around the world. Its four divisions – Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital and Bio Supplies – develop, produce and market innovative solutions and services that are sold in more than 100 countries.

Pioneers in the plasma industry, Grifols operates a growing network of donation centers worldwide. It transforms collected plasma into essential medicines to treat chronic, rare and, at times, life-threatening conditions. As a recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Grifols also offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions designed to enhance safety from donation to transfusion. In addition, the company supplies tools, information and services that enable hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare professionals to efficiently deliver expert medical care.

Grifols, with close to 24,000 employees in 30 countries and regions, is committed to a sustainable business model that sets the standard for continuous innovation, quality, safety and ethical leadership.

In 2020, Grifols' economic impact in its core countries of operation was EUR 7.5 billion. The company also generated 140,000 jobs, including indirect and induced.

The company's class A shares are listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, where they are part of the Ibex-35 (MCE: GRF). Grifols non-voting class B shares are listed on the Mercado Continuo (MCE: GRF.P) and on the U.S. NASDAQ through ADRs (NASDAQ: GRFS).

For more information, please visit www.grifols.com.

