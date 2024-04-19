Grifols 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC

BARCELONA, Spain, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grifols, S.A. ("Grifols") (MCE: GRF, MCE: GRF.P, NASDAQ: GRFS), a global healthcare company and leading manufacturer of plasma-derived medicines, today announces the filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Grifols' annual report on Form 20-F provides investors with an overview of the company's governance practices, including information about the Board of Directors and its committees, executive compensation, and risk management. This information is critical for stakeholders to make informed decisions about investing in the company, engaging with the company on sustainability and governance issues, and assessing the company's long-term value creation potential.



Grifols' Annual Report on Form 20-F includes, among other disclosures, the financial statements of Grifols for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the International Accounting Standards Board that were audited and certified in compliance with internal control over financial reporting by the auditing firm KPMG Auditores, S.L. for the years 2021, 2022 and 2023.

In addition to the financial statements, the annual report includes management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) of the financial condition and results of operations, as well as information about the company's key performance indicators and sustainability initiatives. The MD&A provides insights into the company's performance over the past year, highlighting key drivers of growth and areas of concern.

Grifols' share capital is represented by 426,129,798 ordinary shares (Class A), with a nominal value of EUR 0.25 per share, and 261,425,110 non-voting shares (Class B), with a nominal value of EUR 0.05 per share. Grifols' ordinary shares (Class A) are listed on the Spanish stock market and form part of the IBEX-35 (GRF). Non-voting shares (Class B) are also listed on the Spanish stock market (GRF.P) and on NASDAQ (GRFS) through ADRs (American Depositary Receipts).

The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed electronically through Grifols' website at http://www.grifols.com/en/investors and the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Grifols will deliver, within a reasonable time after request, a hard copy of the annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited financial statements, free of charge, to any shareholder upon request. To request a hard copy, shareholders may contact Grifols by email at [email protected] to the attention of Grifols' Investor Relations & Sustainability, Re: 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

About Grifols

Grifols is a global healthcare company founded in Barcelona in 1909 committed to improving the health and well-being of people around the world. A leader in essential plasma-derived medicines and transfusion medicine, the company develops, produces, and provides innovative healthcare services and solutions in more than 110 countries.

Patient needs and Grifols' ever-growing knowledge of many chronic, rare and prevalent conditions, at times life-threatening, drive the company's innovation in both plasma and other biopharmaceuticals to enhance quality of life. Grifols is focused on treating conditions across a broad range of therapeutic areas: immunology, hepatology and intensive care, pulmonology, hematology, neurology, and infectious diseases.

A pioneer in the plasma industry, Grifols continues to grow its network of donation centers, the world's largest with over 390 across North America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East, and China.

As a recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Grifols offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions designed to enhance safety from donation to transfusion, in addition to clinical diagnostic technologies. It provides high-quality biological supplies for life-science research, clinical trials, and for manufacturing pharmaceutical and diagnostic products. The company also supplies tools, information and services that enable hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare professionals to efficiently deliver expert medical care.

Grifols, with more than 23,000 employees in more than 30 countries and regions, is committed to a sustainable business model that sets the standard for continuous innovation, quality, safety, and ethical leadership.

In 2023, Grifols' economic impact in its core countries of operation was EUR 9.6 billion. The company also generated 193,000 jobs, including indirect and induced.

The company's class A shares are listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, where they are part of the Ibex-35 (MCE:GRF). Grifols non-voting class B shares are listed on the Mercado Continuo (MCE:GRF.P) and on the U.S. NASDAQ through ADRs (NASDAQ:GRFS). For more information about Grifols, please visit www.grifols.com.

