Grifols installs first-ever DG Reader Net analyzer in North America

BARCELONA, Spain, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grifols (MCE: GRF, MCE: GRF.P,NASDAQ: GRFS), a global leader in the development of plasma-derived therapies and leader in the development of innovative diagnostic solutions, today announced its first-ever installation in North America of the DG Reader Net semi-automated analyzer, used to facilitate pre-transfusion blood type compatibility testing. This platform, the newest addition to the company's scalable solutions for blood banks, is now running at ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose in Wisconsin.

Many small, specialized laboratories like ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose work hard to offer high quality service in pre-transfusion testing with limited semi-automated solutions available to them, resulting in manual testing that could yield results more difficult to interpret or manage for record keeping and audits.

Compact and simple, DG Reader Net automates the reading and interpretation of DG Gel cards, a method that determines the presence of certain antigens in red blood cells and is used to indicate blood type compatibility. As a standalone solution, the DG Reader Net analyzer offers laboratories computer-assisted reading and interpretation of immunohematology (IH) tests with automatic results uploading to the Laboratory Information System. When paired with other Grifols testing platforms, DG Reader Net allows networks to standardize IH testing no matter the facility size.

Before the DG Reader Net was installed, care team members at ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose had to read results and manually enter them into the system. Now, the DG Reader Net gives team members results in minutes, which is crucial for a Critical Access Hospital like ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose where immediate responses for blood transfusions are needed.

"When our lab teams draw blood from a patient, we run a series of tests on that blood, and screen for antibodies, antigens, as well as determine the blood type," said Rebecca Schultz, Blood Bank Key Operator, ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose. "The DG Reader Net analyzer reads those results and exports everything to one centralized system. We believe it has the ability to minimize the potential for error and, due to its efficiency, creates additional time for our team members to provide care to our patients."

"We're proud to be able to implement a semi-automated, intuitive blood banking solution at ThedaCare, ultimately helping reduce the risk associated with manually entering results to the Laboratory Information System, thus increasing patient safety," said James Martinec, Director, North America Marketing, Grifols Diagnostic Solutions. "No matter the size of the laboratory or Integrated Delivery Network, Grifols has a solution."

About DG Reader Net

DG Reader Net is a semi-automated blood bank system that performs all the steps needed for the reading and reporting of processed DG Gel cards with only minimal user interaction. It has barcode identiﬁcation of all facets of pre-transfusion testing, giving laboratories complete traceability of reagents, samples, tests, results and operators throughout the testing process. Working with both Wi-Fi or a standard Ethernet connection, the DG Reader Net can also be interfaced to a Laboratory Information System, allowing for validated results to be exported, reducing the need to enter results manually.

Easy to interpret and customizable for a wide range of laboratory needs, DG Gel cards are the only 8-column gel card featuring column agglutination technology (CAT) for blood group typing and investigating unexpected antibodies.

For more information, please visit https://www.diagnostic.grifols.com/en/semi-automated-systems.

About Grifols

Grifols is a global healthcare company founded in Barcelona in 1909 committed to improving the health and well-being of people around the world. Its four divisions – Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital and Bio Supplies – develop, produce and market innovative solutions and services that are sold in more than 100 countries.

Pioneers in the plasma industry, Grifols operates a growing network of donation centers worldwide. It transforms collected plasma into essential medicines to treat chronic, rare and, at times, life-threatening conditions. As a recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Grifols also offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions designed to enhance safety from donation to transfusion. In addition, the company supplies tools, information and services that enable hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare professionals to efficiently deliver expert medical care.

Grifols, with nearly 24,000 employees in 30 countries and regions, is committed to a sustainable business model that sets the standard for continuous innovation, quality, safety and ethical leadership.

In 2020, Grifols' economic impact in its core countries of operation was EUR 7.5 billion. The company also generated 140,000 jobs, including indirect and induced.

The company's class A shares are listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, where they are part of the Ibex-35 (MCE:GRF). Grifols non-voting class B shares are listed on the Mercado Continuo (MCE:GRF.P) and on the U.S. NASDAQ through ADRs (NASDAQ:GRFS).

For more information, please visit www.grifols.com

About ThedaCare

For more than 110 years, ThedaCare® has been committed to improving the health of the communities it serves in northeast and central Wisconsin. The organization delivers care to more than 600,000 residents in 17 counties and employs approximately 7,000 health care professionals. ThedaCare has 180 points of care, including seven hospitals. As an organization committed to being a leader in Population Health, team members are dedicated to empowering people to live their best lives through easy access to individualized care, supporting each person's own health and wellbeing. ThedaCare also partners with communities to understand unique needs, finding solutions together, and encouraging health awareness and action. ThedaCare is the first in Wisconsin to be a Mayo Clinic Care Network Member, giving specialists the ability to consult with Mayo Clinic experts on a patient's care. ThedaCare is a not-for-profit health system with a level II trauma center, comprehensive cancer treatment, stroke and cardiac programs, as well as primary care. For more information, visit thedacare.org or follow ThedaCare on social media.

