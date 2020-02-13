Grifols PharmacyKeeper ranked No. 1 in KLAS rating, extends category leadership

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grifols (MCE:GRF, MCE:GRF.PNASDAQ:GRFS), a leading global producer of plasma-derived medicines and provider of technologies and services for hospitals, clinics and compounding centers, today announced that its PharmacyKeeper Verification software has been named No. 1 Category Leader in IV Workflow Management in the 2020 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report for the fourth consecutive year.

Presented annually by KLAS Research, an independent healthcare research organization focused on healthcare software and services, Category Leaders are recognized for providing services that help healthcare professionals provide better patient care.

As one of the several web and mobile-based applications within the PharmacyKeeper solution, PharmacyKeeper Verification is a photo-based, medication workflow system that helps reduce such errors by providing transparency and safety checkpoints throughout the compounding process. PharmacyKeeper Verification offers visibility to errors for real-time modification to reach the highest levels of safety for patients. Over the past five years, roughly 25%[1] of all healthcare facilities had a compounding error resulting in a patient incident.

"Receiving this recognition for the fourth consecutive year is a testament to Grifols' continued dedication to patient safety and innovation," said Rob Jagt, President, Grifols Hospital Commercial Division. "Grifols continues to build and grow a portfolio of world-class solutions that enables pharmacy operations to reach the highest standards and enhance patient safety."

"Healthcare providers and payers demand better performance, usability and interoperability from their vendor partners every year," said Adam Gale, President, KLAS Research. "Best in KLAS winners set the standard of excellence in their market segment. It serves as a signal to providers that they should expect only the best from the winning organizations."

About Grifols

Grifols is a global healthcare company founded in Barcelona in 1909 committed to improving the health and well-being of people around the world. Its four divisions – Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital and Bio Supplies – develop, produce and market innovative solutions and services that are sold in more than 100 countries.

Pioneers in the plasma industry, Grifols operates a growing network of donation centers worldwide. It transforms collected plasma into essential medicines to treat rare, chronic and, at times, life-threatening conditions. As a recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Grifols also offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions designed to enhance safety from donation to transfusion. In addition, the company supplies tools, information and services that enable hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare professionals to efficiently deliver expert medical care.

Grifols, with more than 24,000 employees in 30 countries, is committed to a sustainable business model that sets the standard for continuous innovation, quality, safety and ethical leadership.

The company's class A shares are listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, where they are part of the Ibex-35 (MCE:GRF). Grifols non-voting class B shares are listed on the Mercado Continuo (MCE:GRF.P) and on the U.S. NASDAQ through ADRs (NASDAQ:GRFS).

