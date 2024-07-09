Grill Gourmet this Summer

Go gourmet from home and add Veal to your grilling menu this summer

UTICA, N.Y., June 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grill up gourmet dishes at home with these simple and delicious Veal grilling recipes. Veal.org, funded by Beef Farmers and Ranchers, shares their top veal recipes for your grill this summer. Everyone loves getting outside in the sun this time of year, and what better way to celebrate every day than with delicious grill recipes. Switch up your regular burger, chicken, and steak nightly recipes by adding our at home gourmet Veal recipes. Grilling season won't last forever, so grab your ingredients and get to the grill. Don't forget you can order Veal online right to your doorstep if you are having a hard time finding it at the local grocery.

Juicy grilled veal chops with sundried tomato gremolata.

Veal Chops with Sundried Tomato Gremolata - Juicy grilled Veal chops with sundried tomato gremolata are delicious and perfect for your summer grilling menus. This mixture of sun-dried tomatoes and herbs takes a perfect Veal chop to the next level of flavor.

Full recipe here: https://www.veal.org/recipes/veal-chops-with-sundried-tomato-gremolata/

Grilled Rosemary and Lemon Veal Cutlets - These thin slices of meat soak up all the great flavors from the rosemary and lemon. This entire recipe comes together so fast, with only 9 ingredients for this basic marinade. Throw everything except the Veal cutlets into a bowl and mix. Fold the Veal cutlets into the mixture and allow to rest for 2-6 hours or overnight.

Full recipe here: https://www.veal.org/recipes/grilled-rosemary-and-lemon-veal-cutlets/

Grilled Gyro Meatballs - This Grilled Gyro is packed with flavor and will leave you full and satisfied. Creamy Greek yogurt homemade tzatziki and a tangy tomato salad complement a super savory Veal meatball that all come together in a warm, fluffy pita.

Full recipe here: https://www.veal.org/recipes/grilled-gyro-meatballs/

Grilled Pizza - This grilled pizza is packed with protein, veggies, cheese, and sauce. Great pizza with added flavor from cooking on the grill.

Full recipe here: https://www.veal.org/recipes/veal-pizza-grilled/

About Veal, Discover Delicious:

Veal, Discover Delicious is an invitation for consumers to discover Veal as a protein option. Veal is a traditional meal that is classically known in fancy, Italian and white table restaurants. The brand was developed with this in mind to encourage consumers to cook Veal in the comfort of their own homes. Veal, Discover Delicious is a subcontractor to the Meat Institute - contractor to The Beef Checkoff.

About The Beef Checkoff:

The Beef Checkoff was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national Checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

